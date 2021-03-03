Actor Aldis Hodge will receive Miami Film Festival’s Art of Light Award on Saturday for his most recent role in “One Night in Miami.”
The honor is traditionally bestowed upon filmmakers whose work shines new wonders in the evolution of motion pictures. This is the first time it will be presented to dual actors – singer Andra Day is also being recognized, for her debut starring role in “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.”
The 34-year-old Hodge portrayed all-time great NFL running back Jim Brown in Regina King’s directorial debut of “One Night in Miami,” which is nominated for two SAG Awards and four NAACP Image Awards. The film details the night in 1964 when four Black American icons – Brown, Muhammad Ali (then known as Cassius Clay), Malcolm X and Sam Cooke – gathered at Miami’s famed Hampton House Motel in Brownsville to celebrate one of the greatest nights in boxing history.
Growing up as a fan of Cooke’s music and being familiar with each historic figure in their own right, Hodge said he was excited to be a part of a project that humanizes four men he grew up idolizing. He himself did not know they had passed that night together prior to receiving the script, so he is thrilled to introduce the story to those, like him, who weren't aware of this history.
“The opportunity to be able to introduce this nugget of history is really quite grand,” Hodge told The Miami Times. “And to be able to dive into understanding who Jim Brown is and who he was back then, and all of what he did and how he did it. He was an amazing individual.”
During filming, King and Hodge made the creative decision to not reach out to Brown to prepare for the role. Hodge revealed that he still has not contacted Brown, but heard from two reliable sources that his performance was well-received.
“That makes me feel very good and a weight is lifted off my shoulders,” Hodge said.
At just 9 years old, Hodge made his big-screen debut alongside his brother, Edwin, in “Die Hard with a Vengeance,” before landing a role on TNT drama “Leverage” at 21. Since the series’ ending in 2012, he's had several standout roles, including a San Francisco cop struggling to catch sight of a man he cannot see in “The Invisible Man.” Other roles include MC Ren in “Straight Outta Compton” about influential rap group N.W.A.; the civil rights activist husband of one of three Black aerospace engineers in "Hidden Figures”; a death row inmate in “Clemency;” and another innocent man wrongfully charged in “Brian Banks,” named after a real-life former high school football star accused of rape.
“The jobs that I do in front of the camera are reflective of what I feel are some of the issues going on that do need to be addressed, so it’s me being able to try to use my platform in the best way possible,” he said. “It’s entertainment, it doesn’t always get the message completely right, but if I can nudge that little needle a little bit further towards progress I’m going to try.”
As a way to call for more diversity and inclusion for already under-represented communities of color in the entertainment industry, Hodge said he is working to put himself in front and behind the camera in more executive roles.
He’s returning to work this fall on the Showtime series “City on a Hill,” where he plays an assistant district attorney working within a crooked justice system alongside Kevin Bacon as a corrupt racist FBI agent. Hodge will become a co-executive producer on season four of the series. He also has been cast as winged superhero Hawkman alongside Dwayne Johnson in DC’s “Black Adam,” scheduled for release by the end of the year, although it may be delayed due to the coronavirus.
One project that wasn’t stopped by the pandemic was the artist collective Hodge co-founded to open a lane for artists of color, 9B. He wanted to build a company that helps these artists find openings into the industry and facilitate more opportunities to stay employed. The collective currently has artists working on projects from movies, television, video games, animation and posters.
“Anything that facilitates the artistic side of conceptual design for entertainment,” Hodge explained. “For us, it’s just another means of really balancing the scales because people, when they hear about that in terms of really trying to create equity, they think it means taking jobs away from other people, but it’s like, no, it’s putting the right people in the right positions for certain jobs.”
The Miami Film Festival starts Friday and runs through March 14, with in-person and virtual screenings.