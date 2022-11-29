Zo
(Courtesy of the city of North Miami)

North Miami held its 47th annual Winner National Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday with former Miami Heat basketball star Alonzo Mourning as grand marshal. Mourning shared the honor with some children from his Overtown Youth Center, who were delighted to join him on the grand marshal float. The festive event was filled with music, elaborate floats, marching bands, music and beaming locals.

