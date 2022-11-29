North Miami held its 47th annual Winner National Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday with former Miami Heat basketball star Alonzo Mourning as grand marshal. Mourning shared the honor with some children from his Overtown Youth Center, who were delighted to join him on the grand marshal float. The festive event was filled with music, elaborate floats, marching bands, music and beaming locals.
Alonzo Mourning led North Miami Parade
- The Miami Times
-
- Updated
- Comments
THIS WEEK'S TOP 10
-
New school board leadership lacks Black representation
-
Change comes to County Hall
-
Black influence on Miami Art Week
-
Discover hidden gems on Florida’s west coast
-
'The Head & the Load’ an epic production
-
Big changes during MDEAT November meeting
-
Barbara Carey-Shuler recognized with street naming
-
North Miami mayoral dispute amid NMB shakeup
-
Rising hate and racism are cause for unity
-
The latest on Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan
November 30-December 6
Recent Obituaries
53, administrator for Miami-Dade County, d… Read moreYOLANDA J. DURANTE
86, retired educator for Miami-Dade County… Read moreANNIE “DORIS” HALL
62, laborer, died October 20 at Aventura H… Read moreDAVID WAYNE GERALD SR.
75, housewife, died November 15 at North S… Read moreSYLVIA GLENTINA MONTGOMERY
Recent Headlines
- Jeffries wins historic bid to lead House Dems after Pelosi
- North Miami mayoral dispute amid NMB shakeup
- Miami funeral held for D’Sean Perry
- Mural of Black icons defaced in Overtown
- Vacant District 11 seat filled by young Republican
- Miami public housing residents receive free air conditioners
- Buffalo shooter pleads guilty, healing for families uncertain
- ‘We the People’ at heart of White House holiday décor