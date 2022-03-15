On Monday, poet Amanda Gorman kicked off the new “Word of the Day” video series for the next phase of Sesame Workshop's ongoing “Coming Together” initiative.
Produced in partnership with WarnerMedia Kids & Family and inspired by the iconic “Sesame Street” segment, the short-form series features a cast of “Sesame Street” Muppets and their celebrity friends learning about words like “belonging,” “fairness” and “proud.”
Gorman introduced the word “upstander.” Future guests will include Samuel L. Jackson, Gabrielle Union, Brett Goldstein, Anna Cathcart, Zazie Beetz, Ava DuVernay and first lady Jill Biden. The videos rolled out simultaneously on the “Sesame Street” YouTube channel and across Cartoon Network social media platforms.
“’Sesame Street’ is such a beloved institution and source of joy and understanding for children; when I was little it was absolutely one of my favorite shows,” said Gorman of her visit to the children’s series set. “It was the honor of a lifetime to visit ‘Sesame Street’ in person!”
“It’s incredibly important that we are constantly providing the resources for our children that reinforce messages of love and unity, and now more than ever, inclusivity and resilience,” said Dennis Williams, senior vice president of corporate affairs and corporate social responsibility at WarnerMedia. “Working with these respected talent and educators that our youth audiences trust and find engaging, we couldn’t be prouder to be an ongoing partner in this wonderful collaboration with Sesame Workshop.”
“Sesame Street” has always been a place where everyone is welcome, and the show has long been heralded for its diverse cast and inclusive storylines. Since its inception more than 50 years ago, it has helped families talk about race, ethnicity and culture with their children.