The 26th annual American Black Film Festival is returning to Miami Beach this week for its first hybrid event, with a jam-packed, two-week lineup of panel discussions, film screenings, master classes, casting calls and awards.
The festival will take place June 15-19 in areas around South Beach, including the Regal South Beach, New World Center Performance Hall, The Bass museum and the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater, and continue virtually June 20-30 through its online platform, ABFFPlay.com.
Serving as the 2022 festival ambassador is Issa Rae, whose new series “Rap Sh!t” will close out the live screenings, prior to the show’s official premiere July 21. Additional speakers include Kenya Barris, creator of the ABC sitcom “black-ish,” actor Trevante Rhodes from the Academy Award-winning film “Moonlight,” actress Kyla Pratt, who provided the voice of Penny in Disney Channel’s hit animated series “The Proud Family,” and more.
Below is a selection of events happening during the five-day live segment of the festival. For a full lineup of screenings, as well as exact times and locations for all events, visit ABFF.com.
Opening night screening: “Civil”
“Civil” tells the story of real-life civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who has represented the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Black farmers and “banking-while-Black” victims – a term used to describe Black people who have been racially profiled and victimized while performing a task as simple as cashing a check.
The film was directed and produced by award-winning filmmaker Nadia Hallgren. It will premiere at the festival June 15 at 8 p.m. at the New World Center Performance Hall before being officially launched on Netflix on Juneteenth.
“Leading from Within” discussion panel
Amazon executives Amber Rasberry, Lauren Anderson and Larissa Bell will act as panelists for “Leading from Within,” a discussion on the leading role Black women play within the world of inclusive content creation.
Presented by Prime Video and moderated by Latasha Gillespie, the company’s head of global diversity, equity and inclusion, the discussion is happening June 16 at noon at the New World Center Truist Pavilion.
Johnson: Clips & Conversations
Deji LaRay, creator of the Bounce network’s “Johnson,” will join cast members for a discussion surrounding the series’ July 10 return for a second season. The show focuses on love, growth and friendship as told from the perspective of five Black men.
The conversation will be held June 17 at 11 a.m. at the New World Center Performance Hall. Refreshments will be served.
Best of ABFF Awards
Actor Dondré Whitfield will host this awards ceremony during which the winners of several competitions will be announced, including those for Best Narrative Feature, Best Director, Best Screenplay, the John Singleton Award for Best First Feature, Best Documentary, Best Web Series and the HBO Short Film Award.
The event is happening June 18 at 11 a.m. at the New World Center Performance Hall. It also will be streamed live on ABFFPlay.
“The Leading Man” discussion panel
“The Leading Man” will feature three Black male panelists, including “Moonlight” actor Rhodes; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who played Bobby Seale in Netflix’s historical drama “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” and Michael Ealy, known for his performances in “Barbershop,” “Think Like a Man,” “About Last Night,” “The Perfect Guy” and more.
The highly esteemed actors will explore images of Black men commonly portrayed throughout film and television, and share messages of wisdom with Black community youth as well as tell their own success stories.
The discussion will begin at 2 p.m. June 18 at the New World Center Performance Hall.
Closing night screening: “Rap Sh!t”
Festival ambassador Rae’s highly anticipated new series “Rap Sh!t: Something for the City” will debut during the festival at 6 p.m. June 18 in the New World Center Performance Hall.
The show follows the life of two old high school friends from Miami, Shawna and Mia – played by Aida Osman and KaMillion – who reunite to form a rap duo. Rae, Osman and KaMillion also will serve as panelists, alongside executive producer Syreeta Singleton, to answer questions and discuss the new series.
ABFF Community Day
The live portion of the American Black Film Festival will close June 19, with curated entertainment for family audiences to enjoy. The event is happening 12-6 p.m. at the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater, with food and vendors available throughout the day.