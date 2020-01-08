It was the ultimate no-brainer for Miami’s Zoetic Stage at the Adrienne Arsht Art Center in Miami to do a run of the play “American Son.”
Popularized by its Broadway run starring Kerry Washington (“Scandal”) and with a version now on Netflix, co-founder of Zoetic Stage Christopher Demos-Brown, is its playwright.
“We were incredibly excited,” says “American Son” director Stuart Meltzer, “to see the world premiere in Massachusetts and then to see it go on to Broadway. So, for us, this is a homecoming.” Now, American Son is set to run at Zoetic Stage from Jan. 9-Jan. 26.
The story centers around a separated interracial couple who end up spending the night in a South Florida police station awaiting word on the fate of their teen son. They’ve been informed he was involved in some sort of interaction with a police officer during a nighttime traffic stop. As the play opens, this is all they and the audience know. The parents, Kendra and Scott drive themselves crazy trying not to imagine that the worst has happened. Their discussion around how their son could have ended up being stopped by a cop, brings up a lot of the messy issues around racism that marred their marriage.
The increased possibility of police brutality in interactions between Black people and law enforcement is now a daily refrain in the collective American psyche. Though the intersection of race and law enforcement has often been depicted on television and in film (one of the most talked about films of 2019 “Queen and Slim,” has at its center, an altercation between two Black people and a police officer), it hasn’t been that popular on the Broadway stage. “American Son’s” success then, is a reflection of the zeitgeist. Americans are finally, regardless of which side of the discussion they fall, ready at least for discourse around it.
“American Son,” beyond the immediate question of law enforcement’s attitude toward Blacks, also explores thorny questions of racial identity and how person of color identity often metamorphoses to make white America more comfortable – even in the context of family.
Lead actress Karen Stephens explains: “In interracial relationships, it is usually the person of color who compromises in areas where culture is concerned. They are usually the ones who flatten themselves.”
This brings up the question of who has the right to tell certain stories. That is, can a white man create the character of a young Black man and his struggles with identity and the way in which he is viewed by society as Christopher Demos Brown has done here? Demos-Brown, in an email to The Miami Times said he felt no hesitancy about being a white man telling this story. What he experienced was, “More like concern that I approach the subject with respect and an appreciation for how fraught it is. As with everything I write, I drew from personal experience, interviews, and a lot of research.”
And why would a white male former lawyer want to write a play examining race relations through such a controversial lens when most like him would prefer to avoid the subject? Demos-Brown indicates that it was an issue that resonated deeply with him and his peers.
“The idea for ‘American Son’ grew from conversations I was having with friends about a spate of well-publicized police incidents,” he aaid.
The play’s director, Stuart Meltzer reveals that Florida native Stephens, who has appeared in a number of television shows and just completed a run as Madre Maria in the “Bridge of San Luis Rey” at the Colony Theater, was Demos-Brown’s muse.
“Karen and Chris had developed a very strong professional relationship” during her run of the play “Here Apart,” at Zoetic Stage. Stephens says she was thrilled with being an inspiration for the character, which made it almost effortless for her to connect with Kendra as a character.
“He knows my voice and he patterned her after me so we are very similar,” Stephens said.
Stephens’ real-life parallels with that of Kendra’s in a number of ways. She was also in a serious interracial relationship in the past and had a family member who was in an unfortunate altercation with law enforcement.
“It was very emotional,” Stephens recalls, “when I first read the script. A family member was permanently paralyzed in an interaction with the police.”
Though the Kerry Washington version is on Netflix, Meltzer points out that seeing the play acted out on a stage is a completely different adventure.
“The audience is going to have a live theater experience and they’re gonna see different actors bring their world and their histories to the characters and will experience the power of live theater.”