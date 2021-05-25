Come June 19, Oakland artist and See Black Womxn co-founder Dana King is expected to unveil a 350-piece art installation in Golden Gate Park’s Music Concourse. Sponsored by the Museum of the African Diaspora and the San Francisco African American Chamber of Commerce, “Monumental Reckoning” will surround the site of the toppled Francis Scott Key statue and remain in place for two years.
King is currently working to complete the installation for its Juneteenth unveiling, fashioning four-foot-tall sculptures from steel and vinyl tubing to represent the first Africans stolen from their homeland and sold into chattel slavery in the New World. The 350 sculptures represent the number of Africans initially forced onto the slave ship San Juan Bautista for a journey of death and suffering across the Atlantic in 1619. A handful of these original ancestors became America’s first enslaved people.
“I really see that people acknowledge the need for a piece that speaks truth to the story of African descendants and brings their memories out into the public,” King said.
The sculptural figures would surround the empty pedestal where a statue of Francis Scott Key once stood. Key, who wrote the lyrics to “The Star-Spangled Banner,” was a slave owner and abolition opponent. Protestors toppled the statue on Juneteenth 2020.
“The art and monuments that we choose to display in our city and the civic art that fills our public spaces must reflect the diversity of our community and honor our history,” said San Francisco Mayor London N. Breed. “This powerful public art installation in Golden Gate Park will help us not only commemorate Juneteenth, but also serve as an example of how we can honor our past, no matter how painful, and reflect on the challenges that are still with us today.”
“Monumental Reckoning” would allow visitors to commune with the figures. The phrase “Lift Every Voice” would shine from atop the nearby Spreckels Temple of Music through a second, connected piece by Illuminate the Arts. These are the first three words of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” a song written by civil rights champion James Weldon Johnson which was first performed in 1900, the same year the Spreckels Temple of Music opened.
For more than a century, Johnson’s song of unity has been sung as the Black national anthem. U.S. Representative James Clyburn is currently leading an effort to have the song named America’s national hymn.
Ben Davis, CEO of the nonprofit organization Illuminate, said the decision to use the phrase fell into place because it directly opposes Key’s legacy as the author of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
“We found it interesting that we could be celebrating the Black national anthem at one end of the music concourse, while there was this vacated monument to the national anthem at the other end,” Davis reflected.
King has relied on neighbors and other artists to help finish the hundreds of sculptures by June. She said she has to complete around 80 sculptures a week to stay on schedule. Illuminate launched a GoFundMe on May 1 to help fund the project, aiming to raise $350,000.
“I’m actually a little overwhelmed at the approval and the ease of this process,” King said. “It reinforces my faith in humankind because I do believe that we are much better than we are. It really is proof of a shift, of a reckoning.”
Formerly an award-winning TV news anchor for 15 years, King also contributed to the many works that comprise The National Memorial for Peace and Justice that opened on April 26, 2018, in downtown Montgomery, Ala. It is the nation’s first memorial dedicated to the legacy of enslaved Black people, people terrorized by lynching, African Americans humiliated by racial segregation and Jim Crow.
The memorial, set on six-acre site, uses sculpture, art and design to contextualize racial terror. A memorial square has 800 six-foot monuments that symbolize thousands of racial lynching victims in the United States. The memorial structure on the center of the site is constructed of more than 800 corten steel monuments, one for each county in the United States where a racial terror lynching took place, and incorporates the names of the lynching victims engraved on the columns.
The memorial experience continues through the civil rights era made visible with King's sculpture called “Guided by Justice,” dedicated to the women who sustained the Montgomery Bus Boycott.