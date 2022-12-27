Several of the works from Peter London Global Dance Company’s latest program, “Ancestral Ground,” recall the time when the pandemic’s lockdown restrictions finally began to lift. The centerpiece of the program, “La danse vie,” was created in the first two months of the COVID lockdown.
When restrictions eased, London took his dancers to the beach.
“It was great being out in the open and in the fresh air,” London says, “and we performed the dance right when the sun was rising.”
London conceived the opening of “La danse vie” as a ritual to the sun.
That and much more will be performed by the Peter London Global Dance Company performs at Adrienne Arsht Center's Carnival Studio Theater from Wednesday, Dec. 28 through Saturday, Dec. 31.
The program's first movement, “Kalinda Wash,” is performed by nine dancers and set to the percussion-rich composition, “D Train to Prospect Park,” by Palms Down. “Kalinda” is a Sanskrit word that refers to health and replenishment.
A native of Trinidad and Tobago, London drew inspiration for the second movement, “King Carnival,” from the Trinidadian Carnival.
“In Trinidad, during the Carnival season, it’s like the Carnival comes alive at 4 a.m.,” says London. “The second movement is an all-male quartet of solos and group sections and is fiery and vibrant and intense.”
Etienne Charles, a Trinidad-born trumpeter and percussionist and 2015 Guggenheim fellow, composed “Creole Soul” to accompany the movement.
“La danse vie” closes with “Bacchanal Tuesday,” a piece for nine dancers whose title refers to the Tuesday before Lent.
“That’s when all the big masquerades come out and everyone drinks and eats,” London says. “All hell breaks loose. It’s a physical and spiritual explosion.”
London turned again to Charles to capture Carnival’s spirit. The result is music that not only exudes explosive energy, but it also tells a history of creative musical resistance on the part of Trinidadian slaves.
“If caught playing the drums one could have one’s hand cut off, since the drum made a code language that the plantation owners tried to subvert,” explains London. “When the plantation owners banned the slaves from using drums, we picked bamboo and we cut it at different lengths and sizes and that’s what we used to play the rhythms. The music makes you want to jump to your feet and dance in the theater.”
A dance professor at New World School of the Arts since the early 1990s, London says many of the company’s dancers and choreographers are former students. Some of his dancers started with him even younger at the Pinecrest dance studio, Dance Empire.
London’s students have gone on to work in top companies including Alvin Ailey, Martha Graham Dance, Paul Taylor Dance and Dance Theater of Harlem. They include Robert Battle, current artistic director of Alvin Ailey, and Jamar Roberts, Alvin Ailey’s first resident choreographer.
Dancer and choreographer Justin Rapaport, one of London’s former students, will premiere, “Around, As You Turn,” an eight-minute duet performed alternately by PLGDC dancers Clinton Harris and Leon Kobb, as well as Herne Jean-Baptiste and Leon Kobb.
The work grew out of Rapaport’s reflections on the idea of individual progress.
“No matter how much we may change, we return to a place where we have been before,” says Rapaport. “Circumstances might be different: new people, new environment, new sense of self, and yet there is a sense of return and familiarity.”
Choreographer Terry Springer, "Embers" addresses the theme of returning to life during the pandemic, which, for Springer, occurred like embers reviving into flame.
The program also includes a duet choreographed by Haitian American Vitolio Jeune’s. “I am My Brother’s Keeper,” dramatizes the complicated, but loving, relationship Jeune said he had with his brother.
Other pieces in the program include “Eye of Zimbabwe,” as well as “And So I Run,"
“The energy of the dancers is breathtaking and sometimes it is painful to watch,” London says. “We’ve been running for 500 years. Running is part of the experience of being free and trying to stay alive. And with all that running a lot of creativity happens.”
"And So I Run" is choreographed by Kashia Kancey, a former London student from New World who grew up in Miami’s Overtown.
Tickets for "Ancestral Ground" cost $53 and may be purchased at arshtcenter.org or by calling 305-949-6722
