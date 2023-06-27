Angela Bassett may have gone home empty-handed at the Oscars in March, but the two-time nominee will be getting a golden statuette this year after all – and in very good company, too.
On Nov. 18, Bassett, Mel Brooks and film editor Carol Littleton will receive honorary Oscars at the Governors Awards, said the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Monday.
Michelle Satter, the founding senior director of the Sundance Institute’s Artist Programs, will also be given the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the event.
“The Academy’s Board of Governors is thrilled to honor four trailblazers who have transformed the film industry and inspired generations of filmmakers and movie fans,” said Janet Yang, the academy’s president.
Bassett, whose credits include “Boyz N the Hood,” “Malcolm X,” “Waiting to Exhale” and “How Stella Got Her Groove Back,” received her first Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Tina Turner in “What’s Love Got to Do With It” and her second earlier this year for playing the grieving queen in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”
The 64-year-old told The Associated Press earlier this year that “this moment has been so special, it’s been a highlight of my career.”
Yang said in a statement that, “across her decades-long career, Angela Bassett has continued to deliver transcendent performances that set new standards in acting.”
The honorary awards are given “to honor extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences, or for outstanding service to the Academy.”
Most recipients of the academy’s honorary awards have not won competitive Oscars. Brooks, 96, is an exception, however, having won an original screenplay Oscar for “The Producers.”