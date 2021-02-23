The Florida Grand Opera has partnered with the Historic Hampton House to present Angela Brown's laugh-out-loud “Opera … From a Sistah's Point of View” to Black audiences Sunday, Feb. 28, for two live performances.
“Opera … from a Sistah's Point of View” tries to dispel myths surrounding the white-dominated art form. The show blows up preconceived expectations of opera by showcasing the fresh talent of rising Black opera stars alongside Brown's tongue-in-cheek commentary on opera plots from a Black perspective.
The program attempts to help people of color find themselves in and enjoy opera while dispelling preconceived notions that there is no ethnic, geographic and socioeconomic diversity in opera characters.
“Opera is not about being a certain way, dressing a certain way, speaking a certain way. It's about experiencing, and opera is for everyone,” said Brown.
This one-woman show has been presented across the country with virtual performances held recently at Opera Birmingham in Alabama, and will travel to Cincinnati Opera in March. Brown’s hilarious educational narrative is interspersed with musical selections as she dispels opera myths with humor. Each aria is described and explained within the context of the opera's plot. The narrative is comical, charming and delightful.
Because the program is intended to exposes diverse populations to opera in comfortable atmospheres, the iconic segregation-era motel Hampton House was a natural choice for Miami's performance.
"The timing of this program has been incredible. Ms. Brown’s agent had reached out to us about the program at the same time we were being introduced to the Historic Hampton House by Angel Refuge, a singer and member of our FGO family," said Susan T. Dannis, Florida Grand Opera CEO.
The 3:30 p.m. show is already sold out.
“After I saw “One Night in Miami,” I was like, that is incredible, and now I am going to be in that iconic space ... in that rarified air.” said Brown, who is flying in from Indiana.
The internationally lauded soprano has performed on six continents, and her voice has inspired new works. American composer Richard Danielpour used the poetry of Maya Angelou to create “A Woman’s Life,” a piece Brown has performed with Pittsburgh Symphony and Philadelphia Orchestra and recorded with Nashville Symphony Orchestra. The opera roles of Addie Parker in “Charlie Parker’s Yardbird” and Cilla in “Margaret Garner” were both written for Brown.
She also is featured in the 2021 PBS documentary on the life of Marian Anderson, “Voice of Freedom,” a production of America’s most-watched documentary series, “American Experience.”
In addition to her insistence that opera is for everyone, Brown also is passionate about breaking down barriers to foster “colorblind casting” or “color-conscious casting,” so more Black singers can star in roles historically written for white characters.
“That is my dream. Inclusivity, diversity out the yin yang -- like Pocahontas, painting with all the colors of the wind. Opera is entertainment. It doesn't have to be that deep,” Brown said. And she also believes the pandemic has presented major opera houses with the opportunity to rebuild a more inclusive future.
“Throw it all out and start over. Who knew that big institutions like the Met would fall because of COVID?” Brown continued, “It used to be said that what happens when the whole house gets blown away, you build it again with enough rooms, with enough colors, so everybody will come.”
Florida Grand Opera claims inclusion has never been an issue for them.
"FGO has always cast color blind and in its 80 years of performing in both Miami Dade and Broward County. Some of the finest singers representing all races and ethnicities have graced our stages. This has been and always will be FGO’s approach to casting," insists Dannis. "As just one example, Maestro Willie Waters was the first African American to be Artistic Director and Principal Conductor of a major opera company, and that was FGO. He served in that capacity from the late 1980’s to the mid 90’s."
Brown recently launched Morning Brown Inc., a nonprofit with the mission of bridging the gap between accessible, live-music programs and underserved individuals, schools and communities.
Young artist Amanda Sheriff, countertenor Key'mon Murrah, baritone Angel Refusé and pianist Jared Paroune will join Brown for Sunday's program at Historic Hampton House. All performances follow strict CDC guidelines for social distancing and face masks are required to be worn at all times.