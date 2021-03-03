Screening approximately 100 feature films of all genres from 40 countries, Miami Dade College’s 38th annual Miami Film Festival starts this Friday and runs through March 14.
The festival is soldiering on this year as a hybrid event, with virtual and in-theater presentations at Silverspot Cinema in downtown Miami. It was cut short mid-run last year when the pandemic began sweeping the country.
The festival will open and close with world premiere screenings by local filmmakers. Edson Jean’s “Ludi,” about a hardworking nurse chasing the American dream in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood, will open the festival. It will close with Jayme Gershen’s “Birthright,” which follows electro-pop musicians Afrobeta on a trip to their parents’ homeland, Cuba, as it explores questions of roots and identity.
Jean and Gershen will be competing for the $45,000 Knight Made in MIA Feature Film Award supported by the John S. & James L. Knight Foundation, awarded to a feature film with a considerable amount of content set in South Florida that best utilizes its story and theme for universal resonance. “Ludi” is also in the running for the $10,000 Jordan Ressler First Feature Award, presented to the best film made by a filmmaker developing a feature narrative film debut. “Birthright” is additionally up for the Documentary Achievement Award, chosen by members of the public audience and not a juried panel of judges.
Other award categories include the $25,000 Knight Marimbas Award for new narrative feature films that best exemplify richness and resonance for cinema’s future; the $10,000 Knight Made in MIA Short Film Award for a short film under 30 minutes; and the $5,000 Alacran Music in Film Award sponsored by Alacran Group, highlighting the power of music in film.
The Miami Film Festival will also present tribute awards to Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar, renown Puerto Rican actress Rita Moreno, cinematographer Joshua James Richards (“Nomadland”) and actors Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”), Javier Camara (“El olvido que seremos”), Aldis Hodge (“One Night in Miami”) and Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”).
Visit MiamiFilmFestival.com for tickets, screening dates and times, and more details. Read more about this year’s Miami Film Festival next week in The Miami Times.