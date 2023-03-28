Anti-apartheid activist Randall Robinson, a lawyer, novelist and founder of the influential lobbying group TransAfrica, has died at the age of 81, family members confirmed this week.
Robinson, who reportedly had been hospitalized with a serious infection, died of pneumonia March 24 in St. Kitts, the Caribbean Island for which he left the United States in 2001, said his wife, Hazel Ross-Robinson.
In a Facebook post, Anike Robinson paid tribute to her father.
“Daddy was the first artist I studied, worked alongside and learned the power of tools,” Anike Robinson, also an artist, said. “He made many beautiful things. He helped make three children. I am his firstborn and yesterday my dad died. I feel weird.”
A fierce anti-apartheid warrior, Robinson’s TransAfrica helped reshape U.S. foreign policy toward apartheid in South Africa and he once organized a 27-day hunger strike to bring attention to the suffering of Haitian refugees, The Washington Post reported.
Robinson grew up in what he described as the “domestic apartheid system” of the Jim Crow South, recalling that he had not a single white classmate until he was accepted at Harvard Law School, the Post reported. He participated in the civil rights movement and, in the years that followed, sought to carry on its ideals as perhaps the foremost U.S. activist representing Africans and the African diaspora, the newspaper said.
A member of Congress, Robinson recalled, once told him that before TransAfrica was founded, “There weren’t more than a few people on the Hill who could name more than three African countries,” the Post reported. Under his leadership, TransAfrica became “Black America’s premier foreign policy think tank,” Post columnist William Raspberry wrote in 1993.
TransAfrica had the backing of many high-profile Black celebrities, including Harry Belafonte, Arthur Ashe, Ruby Dee and Ossie Davis, Bill Cosby and Dick Gregory, and Muhammad Ali, the Post reported.
The organization, and Robinson in particular, were widely credited with forcing the United States to confront the apartheid regime in South Africa and push for the release of South African activists including Nelson Mandela, who was imprisoned for 27 years under apartheid, the Post reported.
“If I had to identify one person responsible for ending apartheid, it would be Randall,” then U.S. Rep. Charles B. Rangel (D-N.Y.) told the Boston Globe, according to the Post.
Robinson went on to lead daily demonstrations outside the embassy that led to thousands of arrests, including those of Ashe, Stevie Wonder, Gloria Steinem and Sen. Lowell P. Weicker Jr., the liberal Republican from Connecticut, the Post reported.
Among Robinson’s other human and civil rights undertakings were his advocacy of Haitian immigration and his longtime support for reparations for Black Americans. In his 2001 book “The Debt: What America Owes To Blacks,” he explained his position that large reparations should be given to African Americans as a means of ending years of tyranny and discrimination against Black people.
The book advocates for lineage-based reparation programs to address persistent social and economic issues in the African American community, such as the high rate of Black people who are incarcerated and the disparity in cumulative wealth between Black and white Americans.
According to an online obituary, Robinson was born July 6, 1941, in Richmond, Va., to teachers Doris Robinson Griffin and Maxie Cleveland Robinson. He practiced civil rights law in Boston from 1971 to 1975 before working for U.S. Congressman Bill Clay and acting as Congressman Charles Diggs’ administrative assistant. In 1977, Robinson founded the TransAfrica Forum, which serves as a major research, educational, and organizing institution for the African American community.
TransAfrica ceased operations in 2014, the Post reported.
Robinson earned a J.D. from Harvard Law School and a bachelor’s degree from Virginia Union University. In 2003, he turned down an honorary degree from Georgetown University Law Center, and later lectured at Penn State University’s Dickinson School of Law.
He said he moved to St. Kitts in 2001 after growing frustrated by American society.
Washington Informer journalist Barrington Salmon remembered Robinson as a “good man. A decent man, a warrior, and a race man,” Salmon stated. “He will be missed.”
Austin Cooper, a Washington Informer editor, added: “He was always very gracious when I called to interview him. He was interesting, smart and principled.”
Robinson was the brother of the late trailblazing journalist Max Robinson, who died in 1988. In addition to his wife and daughter Anike, he is survived by children Jabari Robinson and Khalea Ross Robinson, and his two sisters, actress Jewel Robinson and pastor Jean Robinson.