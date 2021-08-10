After the Aug. 4 debut of “Pass Over,” the late summer and fall plays and musicals on Broadway will feature no less than a dozen Black American-themed productions – 10 of which are new.
“There is some great Black entertainment on Broadway,” said Irene Gandy, the legendary and influential Broadway press agent who counts among the few Black American producers.
Among those Gandy and others have expressed excitement over are “Thoughts of a Colored Man,” “For Colored Girls,” and “Skeleton Crew,” starring Phylicia Rashad and written by “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg – The Life and Times of the Temptations" scribe Dominique Morisseau.
“Tina,” the stirring musical on the life of pop superstar Tina Turner also finally makes its debut this fall. The musical takes audiences from her humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tenn., to her transformation into the global Queen of Rock’ n’ Roll.
“Tina Turner didn’t just break the rules; she rewrote them,” producers of the show noted. “This new hit stage musical, presented in association with Tina Turner herself, reveals the untold story of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of her age, gender and race.”
Back for another run is “The Color Purple.” The award-winning musical is based on Alice Walker's acclaimed novel of the same name.
Among the off-Broadway offerings is “Sistas: The Musical.” The uplifting musical journey features a playlist of songs by Billie Holliday, Lena Horne, Erykah Badu, Jill Scott and Beyoncé, and other female African American greats.
“There are Black people on Broadway,” declared Gandy, who worked in the music industry with legends like B.B. King, Patti LaBelle and The Jackson 5. She was also a producer for “Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill” and “Porgy & Bess,” which earned the 2012 Tony Award for best revival of a musical.
“Broadway is green. Now we have 10 (new) Black shows coming, ‘Pass Over,’ ‘Lackawanna Blues,’ ‘Chicken & Biscuits’ and we have ‘MJ: The Musical,’” said Gandy. “Come out and see them.’”
Broadway officials have said the shows will go on, but only at 100% capacity. So, if New York reinstates restrictions on indoor crowds, Broadway could shutter once again. Proof of vaccination is required to attend performances in all theaters.