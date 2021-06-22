The Knight Foundation is gearing up to launch its 2021 Knight Arts Challenge – during which $2 million in grant funding will be awarded – on July 1, with applications accepted through July 31. Individual awards of $25,000 to $50,000 will be granted.
Knight is looking for “big idea” proposals that connect people to South Florida and each other. It will fund projects from artists and arts organizations in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties that best answer this question in 150 words or less: “What is your best idea for the arts in the Miami area?”
Building on the innovation and creativity shown by artists during the pandemic, the foundation is interested in how organizations are leveraging technology to attract audiences, enhance in-person experiences, document creation or amplify reach to people who wouldn’t otherwise experience the arts. Audio, video, websites, mobile apps, augmented reality and virtual reality are all potential tools.
Since 2008, the Knight Arts Challenge has funded hundreds of works from local artists and arts organizations that have helped transform the arts and culture scene in South Florida, with winners reflecting the diversity of their local communities.
The application period will kick off with a virtual town hall meeting on July 1, when details of the challenge will be presented. A second town hall is planned for July 26.
For more information on how to apply, visit KnightFoundation.org.