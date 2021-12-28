After losing a week of performances during its limited run at the Colony Theater in Miami Beach due to COVID, Miami New Drama’s “A Wonderful World” is scheduled to roar back on stage Dec. 29 to make up for lost time.
The musical, written by local playwright Aurin Squire, tells the unknown story of jazz legend Louis Armstrong through the lens of his four wives.
The epic new musical spans Armstrong’s five decades in the music business and features Miami’s own Nicole Henry as Alpha, Armstrong’s third wife.
“It was so beautifully written. Aron is such a great storyteller and [Armstrong’s] life is such a great story to tell. He did such an amazing job of telling the facts … the staging is brilliant ... it’s just a brilliant production from top to bottom,” Henry said.
Squire, a Miami Gardens native, knew a lot about Armstrong before he was commissioned to write the book in 2019, but picked up a lot more during his research.
“I didn’t know about him working on the riverboat … getting arrested by the Memphis police. I didn’t know about the compromises he had to make in Hollywood, about the tirade against Eisenhower, about how much he hated ‘Hello Dolly’ until it became successful,” said Squire.
“Reading the books, watching the documentaries, talking to people who knew him or had fathers who played with him” further fed Squire’s knowledge about Armstrong, which all became part of the musical.
Armstrong’s rearranged music is the thread that ties the show together, along with stunning consumes and choreography. One of choreographer Rickey Trip’s favorite numbers takes place on a riverboat.
“It’s like dropping a rock in a pond and you see the ripple effect. It’s when you see Black people front and center experiencing complete joy and celebration. It’s a Lindy Hop … and It shows Black people in their finest glory,” said Trip.
The audience travels with Armstrong from New Orleans to Chicago, New York and Hollywood with a couple of stops in between – from the Roaring ’20s to the civil rights movement. And across the decades, his wives are front and center – the one he met in a New Orleans brothel when he was an unknown, the one who became his manager, the one who tried to get him to settle down and the one by his side in Hollywood during his film career. In addition to Henry, Armstrong’s wives are played by Christina Sajous, Allison Semmes and Darlene Hope.
The story told in “A Wonderful World” is not only captivating, it can also be hilariously funny and has moments when you have to stop yourself from dancing in the aisles, but this is no jukebox musical. It also addresses some very serious matters, from lynchings and racism in America to Armstrong being called an “Uncle Tom.”
The show was on stage and in previews when it was first shut down by the pandemic in 2020, forcing cast members to ruminate on their roles for an entire year. Some performers who couldn’t return for the 2021 restart had to be replaced, but then the show was quickly hit with COVID – again and again. An understudy briefly took over one role at the start, then omicron struck right before Christmas forcing a one-week shutdown. Now the show will resume as scheduled and continue enthralling audiences uninterrupted.
"The decision to pause performances was not an easy one. Even with mostly asymptomatic infections in a fully vaccinated company, we operate under the strictest of health and safety protocols for cast, crew, and audience," said Nicholas Richberg, Managing Director "We are grateful for the incredible team that works in these difficult circumstances and are thrilled to share it with the community."
When this ambitious show completes its Miami Beach run, many see a bright future ahead through a pandemic haze.
“The ultimate hope is that this goes to Broadway. Right now I’m just in the moment, grateful to be down here with these artists,” said Squire. “What happens after that is gravy and I would love that gravy after the sumptuous meal we’ve had … just being here now with friends and family,” said Squire.
“A Wonderful World” tickets range from $45 -$85 and are available for purchase at MiamiNewDrama.org or by calling 305.674.1040.