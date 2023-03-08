Afro Roots Fest will celebrate its 25th anniversary March 14 at 6 p.m., when it takes the stage at the Miami Beach Bandshell to honor African music’s influence throughout the Americas.
The festival headlines Grammy-nominated duo Amadou and Mariam, known as “The Blind Couple From Mali.” Cuban folk group Cortadito, with Afro-Cuban guest artist Aymée Nuviola, will open the show.
Afro Roots Fest began in 1999 and has evolved into the area’s longest-running music festival, according to its organizers.
“From the beginning, we have always wanted to mix our music with great, talented musicians,” said Amadou. “We wanted to break barriers and open our ears to a new sound, to bring Malian music to many people worldwide in a form they would understand and enjoy.”
The evolution of Cortadito since its origins ten years ago has led the group to become one of the torchbearers of a pop culture phenomenon two centuries strong. The traditional folk and acoustic band focuses on performing one of the earliest styles of Cuban country music known as “son.”
Nuviola’s fans know her as “La Sonera del Mundo” (The Singer of the World). She is also a songwriter, national recording artist and actor known for her witty improvisations and “rumbera” stage presence.
“We love what we do, and we seek to make people happy with our music, help humanitarian causes and share positive messages about the good work being done by people in every corner of the world,” said Mariam.
Advance tickets for Afro Roots Fest are $41.50 and available online at Dice.fm.