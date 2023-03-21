AfriKin Art and the North Miami Community Redevelopment Agency have teamed up again to bring another art exhibition to the Scott Galvin Community Center – this time, for Women's History Month.
“Women Walk on Water” is an exhibition celebrating the resilience and courage of women and girls worldwide. Running now through March 31, it presents stories and experiences through the lenses of international women artists from various disciplines. Represented countries include Jamaica, Peru, Nigeria, Ukraine, Haiti, Argentina, Cameroon, the U.S., Venezuela, Morocco, Somalia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Italy and Saint Martin.
“This is a celebration of the strength and courage of women and girls who have faced trials and have transcended to become powerful agents of change in the world,” said Alfonso D’Niscio Brooks, founder of the arts organization and the exhibition’s curator. “The exhibition also serves as a reminder of the work that still needs to be done to ensure that all women and girls feel safe to speak creatively and be their authentic selves.”
The featured artists are Aisha Tandiwe Bell, Angéle Etoundi Essamba, Annick Duvivier, Aziza Vanterpool, Carina Kemelmajer, Emeline Delsaut, Gridliani Guzmán, Ines-Noor Chaqroun, Ivette Mejia, Joanne Hampstead, Katrina Coombs, Khaula Naima Nuruddin, Luna Korme, Magui Delfino, Mila Hajjar, Niki Lopez, Olga Barkar, Oneika Russell, Perla Sofia Gonzalez, Rita Odibi, Rosario Verdecia, Syamarani Dasi and Tracy Ann Simmonds.
“Women Walk on Water” is broken down into three sections: “The Journey,” “The Voice” and “The Strength.” Each highlights an aspect of womanhood.
“The Journey,” as the name suggests, documents stories of migration and displacement while “The Voice” alludes to courage and the power of using one’s voice to speak out against injustice. “Strength” praises women’s ability to triumph in the face of adversity.
“The artists featured in this exhibition are committed to contributing toward the creation of a world free from violence against women and girls,” said Brooks. “Through their art, they are calling for a world where all women and girls are treated with dignity and respect.”
“Women Walk on Water” is on display Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. and is free to the public. Visit Women-Walk-On-Water.Eventbrite.com for more information.