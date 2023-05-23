“Revelations in Rhythm,” an annual tap dance show presented by the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center (AHCAC), returns for its third installment this Saturday at Florida Memorial University’s Lou Rawls Center for the Performing Arts.
Directed by Savion Glover and starring Marshall Davis Jr., the performance celebrates sacred tap-dancing traditions and examines how West African movements and music have influenced the percussive dance style.
Glover, a 49-year-old American dancer, actor and choreographer, is known for his pounding style of tap dance, known as “hitting.” He first appeared on Broadway in “The Tap Dance Kid” at just 10 years old. Since the New Jersey native began his dancing career at age 4, he’s performed in notable productions and earned several Tony Award nominations for best performance and best choreography.
He joins “Revelations in Rhythm” – which was created by Davis – this year as a special guest star. The pair previously collaborated to choreograph “Shuffle Along,” a show performed entirely by Black performers and the first one to make dance styles from the African diaspora an integral part of an American musical theater.
Davis began his dancing career as a student at AHCAC, receiving accolades as winner of the Tri-Star Pictures Tap Day contest and the “Star Search” Teen Dance champion. The dance prodigy also received Isaac Hayes’ Breaking the Barrier Award for early-career accomplishments.
He has since gone on to perform in the “Happy Feet Two” animated dance film and was a part of the Tony Award-winning production of “Bring in ’da Noise, Bring in ’da Funk.”
Tickets for “Revelations in Rhythm” are $35 and can be purchased at AHCACMiami.org.