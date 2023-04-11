The 8th annual Sankofa Jazz Festival will take place in the heart of Liberty City as it celebrates the rich history of the African diaspora at the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center April 15. The outdoor event features live music and art and is free and open to the community.
The family-friendly festival is designed to reconnect the community to its African roots. Its name is derived from the mythical “Sankofa” bird from the Akan tribe in Ghana, symbolizing the past’s critical role in purposefully moving toward the future.
“The Sankofa Jazz Festival is a tradition for the center and our local community. We look forward to sharing and enjoying the spectacular sounds and talents with area residents and visitors,” said Marshall Davis, managing director of the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center.
Grammy-winning a cappella group Take 6, which includes Claude McKnight, Mark Kibble, Joel Kibble, Dave Thomas, Alvin Chea and Khristian Dentley, will headline.
Heralded by Quincy Jones as the “baddest vocal cats on the planet,” Take 6 has received many accolades, including 10 Grammy Awards, 10 Dove Awards, 2 NAACP Image Awards, a Soul Train Award and more.
“We are thrilled to feature the extraordinary Grammy-winning Take 6. The band will delight festivalgoers with amazing vocals,” said Davis. “Songs well loved, and a few never performed live, are included in this special concert at AHCAC for the Miami audience.”
In addition to Take 6, violinist Kizie and award-winning multimedia Macedonian artist and filmmaker Kiro Urdin will take the stage Saturday evening. Attendees will also see and experience art at its finest in AHCAC’s gallery, including Urdin’s exhibition, “Ancestor.”
The Sankofa Jazz Festival is for all ages and ticket prices range from $25 to $60. Tickets may be purchased on Eventbrite.