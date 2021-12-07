“If These Streets Could Talk,” an art exhibition devoted to telling the true story of Black Miami, debuted Dec. 1 at The Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater (BAHLT) in historic Overtown. The show delves into the history of the area, which was originally known as Colored Town, as well as stories of Black businesses there that were destroyed.
The exhibition is a visual portrayal of Black Miami’s struggles with civil rights, police abuse, health epidemics and gentrification. It tells the stories of the people who lived there and the challenges they faced. “If These Streets Could Talk” is here to stay through the holidays and will be presented at the BAHLT for free until Jan. 4, 2022.
Timothy Barber, BAHLT executive director and the exhibition’s curator, is a Miami native. Despite having lived in Overtown himself, he says he was unaware of the origin story of Black Miami and how it was a “mecca of where everything began.”
Barber began working as an intern for the institution’s founder, Dorothy Jenkins Fields, in 2003. He was immediately blown away by the amount of information about Overtown he discovered in the archives, things he’d never learned about in school. He stated he could vividly see the images and stories while exploring the historical trove.
The BAHLT executive director also recalls being invited to a meeting with Fields and former mayor Tomás Regalado, among others, where they sat around telling childhood stories. Regalado mentioned how he used to jump in the water and swim with the manatees in Miami, to which Fields replied, “that’s not my history,” and went on to discuss how she didn’t have access to water or beaches as a Black resident, as well as her personal history in Overtown.
Fields’ story “wowed” Barber, and he knew in that moment he had to use the archives to bring to life the history of Black Miamians.
Although the concept for “If These Streets Could Talk” has been in the works for several years, the physical execution of the exhibition began only four months ago. Its original title was “Footprints,” but the more Barber thought about it, the more he realized that the streets of Overtown have a story to tell.
"When we think about Black history, we were not allowed to keep, let alone read, our history. And so, can you imagine if the streets could talk what would the streets say? What would they say about history?” Barber wondered.
Barber endeavored to bring new life to the archives because he said people are more drawn to visuals and 3D information, and he wanted exhibitiongoers to get involved and be passionate about what was being presented. He wanted people to see buildings that had been demolished but were important to Miami’s Black history, so BAHLT recreated the Ritz Theater, Christian Hospital and traditional shotgun homes, among other places.
Barber’s overarching goal: to highlight underrepresented Black-owned businesses, such as the Ritz Theater, which was located across the street from the Lyric Theater. He shared that the only reason the Lyric Theater was not to demolition was because the city believed it was a church.
“If These Streets Could Talk” features stories of Black entrepreneurs like Sam Solomon and Clyde Killens, as well as others who worked as midwives, doctors, morticians and musicians.
“These structures are the streets talking. They’re telling the story of Black entrepreneurship,” Barber explained.
It also includes important facts about Miami’s demographics in the 20th century and its pioneer settlers, of which many people are unaware.
“The city of Miami wouldn’t exist without Black men,” said Barber, as he explained that it was Black men who worked for Henry Flagler to build the Florida East Coast Railway System in 1893 and Black men who voted for Miami’s incorporation in 1896. “Miami didn’t get that story,” he said, and he wanted to tell it.
The other side of the tale he wanted to tell was that Miami was not all shotgun houses, and that there’s a lot more to Black history than slavery, the Civil War and the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., as many are taught in school.
Because of their ability to accommodate a large number of people, shotgun houses became a staple of Black neighborhoods in Miami. Barber says he included them in the exhibition because people of color were not afforded the luxury of a two-bedroom house with a white picket fence. He claims that as Black neighborhoods were gentrified, “white became right,” creating a “microcosm of what was happening in America.”
Kamila Pritchett, BAHLT operations and programming manager, says the mission of the exhibition is to make sure people don’t forget Black stories of perseverance.
“There’s not as much reverence for history and understanding that all of the things that people enjoy now come from somewhere,” she said. “And those things need to be not only taught, but respected and revered. Because when you forget about those, it allows for the erasure of history and culture.”
Through the exhibition, BAHLT hopes to spark conversation about the way Black people are portrayed as solely poor and desperate, and how the history of Overtown was decimated.
And while it couldn’t touch on everything, Barber feels the exhibition brings a lot of important issues to light. A part two of “If These Streets Could Talk” will be coming to Miami in February of 2022. That will be a visual representation of how and why Black families began to leave Overtown for South Miami and Liberty City. Barber also shared it will focus heavily on civil rights and draw parallels between injustices that have occurred for more than a century.
“We can’t die down and get quiet about it,” said Barber. “We can’t keep going to the beginning and starting all over again.”