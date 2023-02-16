Artists are needed in North Miami as the North Miami Community Redevelopment Agency (NMCRA) is looking for original artworks for two editions of their Arts in Public Places program that includes the U-Wrap NoMi contest and the NoMi MURALScape.
Public artworks can be spotted in various locations in North Miami, whether it’s Griffing Park on NE 123rd Street and West Dixie Hwy, or the Liberty Garden Park located at 715 NE 125th Street. And since 2011, MOCA museum has displayed on its adjacent plaza a series of temporary public art installations called Art on the Plaza.
But it’s not enough. North Miami needs more art in its public spaces because “Art has the power to shape a community’s sense of identity, especially when the art on display throughout our streets and neighborhoods aligns, and speaks to, our shared culture and history,” according to NMCRA Public Arts Manager, Michelle McKoy.
And that’s why the North Miami Community Redevelopment Agency, an independent government agency dedicated to beautifying North Miami’s downtown, in its mission to transform the main corridors of the City of North Miami, is seeking artists for its Arts in Public Places program.
“North Miami, indicates McKoy, has championed the power of public art to infuse our city, and particularly the CRA boundaries, with unmatched vibrancy and excitement. This is evident through our revamped utility boxes and murals that bring new life to utilitarian objects that help our city function.”
“Increasing the amount of art in public spaces, she adds, also signals to our residents how art can be enjoyed on a day-to-day basis, for free, making it more accessible to all.”
These new public art projects are also an effort to support local artists across the city and the region.
“In addition to reinforcing the history of North Miami, which is entrenched in the arts, explains McKoy, local artists can play an integral role in the transformation of communities.”
“Local artists, she continues, live, work and place within our borders, hence they know better than anyone what creative expression would be accepted by the residents.”
The first program for which artists are needed is the U-Wrap NOMI contest. It is presented as a “Public Utility Box initiative that seeks to transform conventional utility infrastructure into attractive displays of public art that reflect North Miami’s authentic culture and commitment to the arts.”
NMCRA will vinyl wrap digital art versions on utility boxes throughout the city, allowing artists to visually enhance the city by transforming the utility box into a work of art.
According to McKoy, U-Wrap NoMi will be focused on resilience and sustainability, both essential aspects of the City of North Miami that will be reflected through these installations throughout the city’s four districts.
It is required that applicants submit a short bio and examples of their existing work in order to be considered for this opportunity.
The second initiative is the NoMi MURALscape. Its goal, according to NMCRA Public Arts Manager, is to “reposition underused wall space and transform them into a tapestry of public art reflective of North Miami’s mosaic of historic film productions and music studios as well as the city’s longstanding support of the arts and creative expressions.”
To participate, artists are invited to submit a resume, short bio, and samples of their existing work to be considered, including up to five (5) images and two (2) distinct renderings for proposed artwork.
The deadline to apply for both programs is February 28, 2023.
The Art Selection Committee, announces Michelle McKoy, will consist of 5 members of the community who reflect the creative diversity of its residents. They follow the selection guidelines of Miami Dade County’s own ‘Art in Public Places’ initiative under the supervision of the NMCRA Public Arts Manager.
The criteria to select the winning artists will be creativity, public art experience, and portfolio quality.
“The expectation is for the artists to display versatile creative pieces that can be utilized on multiple platforms. The more creative and expressive, the better. Contemporary art forms are the future and that is what we’re looking for,” precises McKoy.
U-Wrap NoMi will award $5,000 to each winning artist, while MURALscape has a budget not exceeding $25,000 to install a mural artwork. Artists selected to submit a proposal for consideration by the Art Selection Committee will be paid $200 for their time.
To submit applications, please visit https://northmiamicra.org or click on this submission link.