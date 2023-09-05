Novels by Jesmyn Ward and James McBride, and story collections by Jamal Brinkley and Kelly Link, are among the finalists announced last week for the 10th annual Kirkus Prizes, for which winners in fiction, nonfiction and young reader’s literature each receive $50,000.
Kirkus judges selected six books for each of the three categories, with winners to be announced Oct. 11, 2023. The awards are presented by the trade publication Kirkus Reviews.
Ward’s slave narrative “Let Us Descend” and McBride’s 20th-century tale “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store” were nominated in fiction, along with Brinkley’s “Witness,” Link’s “White Cat, Black Dog,” the acclaimed Irish novelist Paul Murray’s “The Bee Sting” and New Zealander Eleanor Catton’s “Birnam Wood.”
Ward’s novel is described by publisher Simon & Schuster as a journey from the rice fields of the Carolinas to the slave markets of New Orleans and into the heart of a Louisiana sugar plantation. Annis, sold south by the white enslaver who fathered her, is the reader’s guide through the story.
As Annis struggles through a mileslong march, she turns inward, seeking comfort from memories of her mother and stories of her African warrior grandmother. Throughout, she opens herself to a world beyond this one, one teeming with spirits: of earth and water, of myth and history, and those who nurture and give, or manipulate and take. While Ward leads readers through the descent, her fourth novel is ultimately a story of rebirth and reclamation.
The action in McBride’s novel plays out following the 1972 discovery by workers in Pottstown, Pa., of a skeleton at the bottom of a well. Who the skeleton was and how it got there were two of the long-held secrets kept by the residents of Chicken Hill, the dilapidated neighborhood where immigrant Jews and African Americans lived side by side and shared ambitions and sorrows, according to the book’s promotional copy.
As “characters’ stories overlap and deepen, it becomes clear how much the people who live on the margins of white, Christian America struggle and what they must do to survive,” the copy states.
In nonfiction, Kirkus Prize finalists include Jennifer Homan’s George Balanchine biography “Mr. B,” Safiya Sinclair’s memoir “How To Say Babylon” and Tania Branigan’s “Red Memory: The Afterlives of China’s Cultural Revolution.” The other nonfiction nominees are Clancy Martin’s “How Not To Kill Yourself: A Portrait of the Suicidal Mind,” Héctor Tobar’s “Our Migrant Souls: A Meditation on Race and the Meanings and Myths of ‘Latino’” and Ilyon Woo’s “Master Slave Husband Wife: An Epic Journey From Slavery to Freedom.”
Young people’s literature nominees include Valerie Bolling’s “Together We Swim,” illustrated by Kaylani Juanita, and Brazilian author Roger Mello’s “João,” translated from the Portuguese by Daniel Hahn. Others cited were Kiran Millwood Hargrave’s “Julia and the Shark,” illustrated by Tom de Freston, Jon Klassen’s “The Skull,” Ariel Aberg-Riger’s “America Redux,” and Louise Finch’s “The Eternal Return of Clara Hart.”