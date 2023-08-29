The late bell hooks and author Darryl Pinckney were among the authors honored this year by the Before Columbus Foundation, a nonprofit co-founded by author Ishmael Reed that celebrates multicultural literature.
Established in 1976, the Before Columbus Foundation each year presents American Book Awards to both fiction and nonfiction writers. Pinckney was cited for his memoir “Come Back in September,” and hooks, who died in 2021, was given a special award for criticism.
Last week, the foundation also announced awards for Ayanna Lloyd Banwo’s novel “When We Were Birds,” Leila Mottley’s “Nightcrawling: A Novel,” Everett Hoagland’s poetry collection “The Ways” and Bojan Louis’ “Sinking Bell: Stories.” Other winners included Edgar Gomez’s memoir “High Risk Homosexual”; Aidan Levy’s biography of jazz great Sonny Rollins, “Saxophone Colossus”; Kelly Lytle Hernández’s nonfiction “Bad Mexicans: Race, Empire, and Revolution in the Borderlands"; and Javier Zamora’s “Solito: A Memoir.”
Hooks was a groundbreaking author, educator and activist whose explorations of how race, gender, economics and politics intertwined helped shape academic and popular debates over the past 40 years. She was 69 at the time of her death.
Starting in the 1970s, hooks was a profound presence in the classroom and on the page. She drew upon professional scholarship and personal history as she completed dozens of books that influenced countless peers and helped provide a framework for current debates about race, class and feminism. Her notable works included “Ain’t I a Woman? Black Women and Feminism,” “Feminist Theory: From Margin to Center” and “All About Love: New Visions.” She also wrote poetry and children’s stories and appeared in such documentaries as “Black Is ... Black Ain’t” and “Hillbilly.”
hooks was born Gloria Jean Watkins in 1952 in the segregated town of Hopkinsville, Ky., and later gave herself the pen name bell hooks in honor of her maternal great-grandmother, while also spelling the words in lower case to establish her own identity and way of thinking. She loved reading from an early age, remembering how books gave her “visions of new worlds” that forced her out of her “comfort zones.”
Her early influences ranged from James Baldwin and fellow Kentucky author Wendell Berry to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
“Martin Luther King was my teacher for understanding the importance of beloved community. He had a profound awareness that the people involved in oppressive institutions will not change from the logics and practices of domination without engagement with those who are striving for a better way,” she said in an interview that ran in Appalachian Heritage in 2012.
Pinckney’s books include “High Cotton” and “Black Deutschland” as well as several works of nonfiction, including “Out There: Mavericks of Black Literature” and ”Blackballed: The Black Vote and US Democracy.”
Previous recipients of American Book Awards include Gayl Jones, Ayah Akhtar and Ocean Vuong.
The Miami Times contributed to this report.