The Tennessee State marching band and superstar performer Beyoncé now have something in common.
Both are Grammy Award winners.
The 280-member “Aristocrat of Bands” won the award for best roots gospel album at Sunday’s pre-telecast ceremony in Los Angeles for “The Urban Hymnal,” becoming the nation’s first marching band to capture that honor.
While accepting the award, songwriter and co-producer Sir the Baptist praised the band’s efforts.
“These kids worked so hard,” he said. “And to be honest with you guys, HBCUs are so grossly underfunded, to where I had to put my last dime in order to get us across the line. My cousin got us across the line, even when I gave all. We’re here with our pockets empty, but our hands aren’t!”
TSU professor Larry Jenkins, another co-producer, spoke about the historical significance of the honor for HBCUs and its students.
“Your hard work and dedication created the pen that allowed you to write your own page in the history books,” he said. “We all know we made history, but this is also February. We also made Black history.”
Glenda Glover, TSU president, shared that sentiment.
“It is quite appropriate that this historic moment in our institution’s history takes place during Black History Month, highlighting the accomplishments of great African American scientists, educators, civil rights and social justice leaders, innovators, visionaries and the trailblazing musicians of our Aristocrat of Bands.”
The band’s director, Reginald McDonald, said being the first college band in the nation to win the award represents a “surreal” moment that all universities can be proud of.
“It is a true testimony to how HBCUs with tremendously less resources find ways to educate and overcome enormous obstacles,” he said. “The lesson for our students is that hard work, dedication, determination, perseverance and faith always win.”
The album, co-produced by songwriter Dallas Austin, also features TSU’s New Direction Gospel Choir along with acclaimed gospel artist Jekalyn Carr, Fred Hammond, Kierra Sheard, J. Ivy, John P. Kee, Louis York and more. New Direction Gospel Choir’s powerful vocals are heard on “Dance Revival,” a track that lifts the spirit and soothes the soul.
The internationally acclaimed gospel choir has been featured on BET’s “Sunday Best” and toured Europe with a command performance at the Vatican, hosted by Pope Francis.
At a Grammy watch party on TSU’s Nashville campus, hundreds of students and band members waited anxiously for the announcement. When the band’s name was read as the winner, the party erupted in hoots and cheers.
“I cried tears of joy,” said band member Chelsea Flournoy, who plays trombone. “We worked so hard, long nights recording this album to make it perfect, and the perfect way got us a Grammy. I was confident in this album – we made history!”
Band member John King, who plays cymbal, said he was confident the band would capture the award.
“I saw the vision,” King said. “Being a part of this journey and seeing this being accomplished, it motivates me and it gives me hope.”
Tennessee State University reporter Alexis Clark contributed to this report.