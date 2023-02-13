The Pan African Film Festival & Arts Festival, widely touted as the nation’s largest Black film festival, opened in Los Angeles last week with a revived commitment to celebrating Black life and culture in the African diaspora.
In its 31st year, the film festival is the nation’s largest Black History Month event, screening more than 150 feature-length and short films developed by or about people of African descent.
The festival kicked off last Thursday with the opening night feature film, “Chevalier,” the true events-inspired story of Joseph Bologne, the son of an enslaved woman and a French plantation owner who in the 17th century became one of the most celebrated violinist-composers of his time.
Another feature film – “Little Richard: I Am Everything” – shines a light on the Black, queer origins of rock ’n’ roll and presents one of the genre’s originators, Richard Wayne Penniman, better known as Little Richard, in a nuanced light.
“He was always torn between the sacred, the spiritual God and the profane, which is the devil ‘shake your butt all night and party’ music,” said the festival’s executive producer, Ayuko Babu. “He went back and forth. It’s a good insight into Black people and our dilemmas.”
The film also includes testimonials from musicians and cultural figures, Black and queer scholars, Little Richard’s family and friends, and interviews with the artist himself reclaiming a history that he said was willfully appropriated by mainstream artists and institutions.
Another feature film – “American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton” – introduces a new generation to Black Panther leader Huey P. Newton, whose legal team put racism on trial in the 1960s. In what was then considered one of the trials of the century, Newton faced the death penalty for killing a white policeman in an early morning traffic stop in 1968 in Oakland, Calif.
“We thought that was an important film,” Babu said of the documentary. “There’s a lot of young people don’t know who Huey Newton is. Even if they have heard about him, they still don’t know what he did and why his name has continued through history.
“When the Black Panther Party was following the police in the streets in this country, police brutality went down 80% because there was a consequence. People need to know that.”
Another documentary, “Wade in the Water: A Journey into Black Surfing and Aquatic Culture,” celebrates the longtime tradition of Black surfing. Weaving historical accounts with modern-day testimonials, the film dismantles the racial barriers of conventional surf culture, and explores the overlooked history of Black surfing’s legacy and highlights the next generation of Black surfers, producers said.
In another film, “The Africologist: Chronicles of Africa,” viewers take a trip through space and time discover Africa’s true past and contributions to humankind. The futuristic documentary explores two distinct canvases: the science-fictional realm of the Africologist – a computer-generated fictional woman – and the real-world, scientific and factual representation of an African researcher.
“This is what art does, make you stop and think and pay attention and understand,” Babu said. “Only through the art, through the film, through the music, et cetera, can you stop and look at yourself and your place in the world.”
The festival also explores and displays African art and artists.
In the exhibition “All Artists have a Seat at the Table,” seven artists from Nigeria, Senegal, Brazil and America are invited to reimagine raw wooden IKEA Ivar chairs and an Ingo table and transform them into individual custom artworks that represent imaginative stories. Ghanaian contemporary artist Allohn Agbenya curates the exhibition.
“At the Pan African Film Festival, we show people all these stories and programs together for 10 days so they can get some energy, get some insight, get some spirit and reflective knowledge, and be able to get up and get back out in the world with a little better perspective,” Babu said.