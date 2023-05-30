Critically-acclaimed visual artist Beau McCall highlights the Black LGBTQ+ experience and history in the United States through his first collage works exhibition, which includes dramatic and impactful images from the 1970s to the 1990s. The one-person show will be on view at the Stonewall National Museum, Archives, & Library in Fort Lauderdale June 2 to Sept. 8.
The New York-based artist is bringing the Beau McCall Collection to South Florida to share captured moments of the LGBTQ+ rights movement, the height of disco and the AIDS crisis, at a time when state lawmakers are passing legislation targeting LGBTQ+ communities. The exhibition also will feature images from McCall’s debut book, “Rewind: Memories on Repeat,” which honors the memory of his friends lost to AIDS and anti-trans violence.
“This is the first time I’m in Florida with this political climate, and I wonder how the show will be received,” said McCall. “But I’m just excited about being there and sharing my stories with the state of Florida and Stonewall.”
McCall, who calls himself a creative artist, says he participated in different activities to cultivate his artistry as a child, such as after-school and summer camp programs. At home, his mother created an innovative environment that inspired Beau and his individuality.
“Growing up as a kid, we are all familiar with the button – it’s universal. My mother had a jar of buttons in the house, and my journey with that jar sort of stuck to my soul and I continue with (it) today,” he said.
During his childhood, McCall’s mother upcycled items she found in thrift stores, rummage sales and other second-hand shops for him and his siblings, when doing so was a necessity rather than the trend that’s become.
“On this particular day, it was just her and I who went inside the thrift shop. I got the gist of what she was doing – how she was sourcing things and how she was picking out things to decorate the house and, at the same time, clothe us,” he said. “From there, I got the bug.”
Part of McCall’s craft involves the same types of upcycling his mother did. He recreates existing clothing, a process he calls “remixing,” and applies buttons of different colors and sizes to the upcycled fabric, usually denim. His art earned him the moniker of “The Button Man, after starting his professional artistic career in Harlem, N.Y., in the 1980s.
The works at Stonewall weren’t created with physical buttons, but images of them used in collages, which consist of archived photos and past work combined to create single pieces. They represent McCall’s deceased friends, all of whom left a lasting impression on him and his life. Out of the 50 collages McCall created, a tight 10 are featured in the exhibition, with each reflecting the particular personality of the individual it honors.
McCall was inspired to create a project celebrating his friends’ lives after rummaging through old photographs of friends and reminiscing on fonder memories during the COVID-19 pandemic. The day before solidifying his decision to commit to the project, he lost a friend, Tracy, whom he had spoken to in the hospital a few weeks before her death.
“I knew then that it was the end for us – we were having our last conversation in that hospital,” he recalled. “But I still feel all of my friends from that period. They’re still with me spiritually. I’m still learning and being guided, reflecting on some of the lessons learned from those relationships.”
His show highlights not only his past friendships but also emphasizes the importance of friendships within the LGBTQ+ community in navigating hostile environments and escaping turbulent and sometimes dangerous households. McCall hopes queer youths and other museumgoers will understand the profound relationships formed outside biological families.
“I think people should cherish chosen families because there are times when your biological family doesn’t understand how you maneuver through life,” said McCall. “When you have your chosen family, you have a lot of things in common. You have a lot of support to hold you up and keep your strength. I would hope that the young folks that see this exhibition values the meaning of friendship because true friendship never dies.”
McCall pointed out how secluded he and his friends were from the masses as young Black gay men growing up, and how they ultimately had different rules and guidelines on living within the community. He says a lack of visible role models meant no one could act as a spokesperson to speak up for non-white LGBTQ+ individuals.
“We formed relationships and bonds through compatibility and dealing with each other at the height of the AIDS crisis. Friendship had a lot to do with us surviving those times,” said McCall. “The LGBT community has made a lot of strides, and it’s continued to accomplish more and more. But I think that for people of color in the LGBT community, it’s still a lot of work to be done moving towards the future.”
He went on to say that while his work does not explicitly address politics, political themes can flow through his art, depending on what the project is and relates to. The Black LGBTQ+ history and experiences presented in McCall’s exhibition are intensely politicized topics in Florida due to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ increasing legislative efforts to erase LGBTQ+ identity and Black history in schools.
“America has the tendency to, when things don’t go its way, avoid stuff and want to erase stuff,” said McCall. “And I see that Florida is trying to cut a lot of different histories out of the curriculum. It’s important to still educate the youth through museums and institutions like Stonewall if you can’t get it through the school system, and to preserve memories – the stories, the fight, the struggle and the activism.”
Despite the hot-button social justice concepts his art calls attention to, McCall says the featured collages remain first an homage to beloved friends and profound, long-lasting connections.
“I’m sure that they will be excited to know that they’re still living on, and they will continue to live on,” he said.