With many still struggling with pandemic-era financial instability, focusing on employing and showcasing local artists of color has been a focus of creative industries.
That was a key message at an “Arts for Action: Black Voices” panel held at the Abdo New River Room in Fort Lauderdale Sept. 14. The free event, titled “Bridging the Gap: From Education to Employment in the Arts,” was presented by the Broward Center for the Performing Arts and streamed live via Zoom for remote attendees.
It was the second in a series of conversations centering around issues of racial equity and social justice in the community. The dialogue brought together educators, musicians, a photographer and poet to speak on opportunities in the arts through their own experiences.
“Coming back to South Florida after going away to college, I felt like it was such a huge struggle for me to break into, you know, getting noticed or having visibility,” said panelist Portia Dunkley, executive director of the New Canon Chamber Collective. “Being a part of this panel is a bit of, I would say affirmation, or just encouragement that people are listening. Someone wants to hear what I have to say.”
The music educator founded the nonprofit chamber ensemble to support and offer performance opportunities for Black and Hispanic musicians.
“Arts organizations are woefully underfunded, and to be a minority-facing and minority-run organization puts us in a lower bracket of funding as well. Especially if you don’t know anyone,” she said.
On stage alongside Dunkley sat photographer Gregory Reed, Miami Jazz Co-op director Nicole Yarling and poet Jerris Evans. Neki Mohan, former Local 10 News anchor, moderated the discussion.
“My goal is to let you know that it is absolutely possible to participate in anything and everything that you want to do, you just have to find your space,” Reed told the live audience.
Evans shared his own experiences as a performer and CEO of FLO’etry Entertainment and Quick2Love Foundation, two organizations that focus on live poetic and spoken-word events.
“I had to really try to do my best to get around the fact, why can’t I get hired? So I created my own business and I kept coming back, and I kept coming back, and I kept coming back and then eventually I was given an opportunity by a gentleman and it grew over those five and a half years,” he said.
The panelists pushed for diversity in art leadership, calling for more representation on executive boards and how, in turn, this affects which artists get hired and which works get produced.
“Organizations need to have people that look like me because our definition, the world’s definition, of what is art is not what it used to be,” said Evans. “You need people that are sitting on boards that understand different levels of art, different types of art, different creative outlets.”
Although the conversation focused on bridging the gap between education and employment, Yarling called for immediate action from colleges and universities to create an easier process for students of color.
“You talked about (the) underserved – I hate using that term. Kids don’t have transportation, you know, or they go to a school where there’s no support system. So it breaks my heart, those kids can’t become who they can,” she said.
As a music professor who has taught at Florida Memorial University and the University of Miami, she said that students in music trying to get accepted into private colleges may have issues due to the prioritization of STEM courses.
“The music school may accept them. The general school says you don’t measure up,” said Yarling. “We’re trying to level the playing ground, we’re trying to make everything fair for everyone.”