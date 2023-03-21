Four provocative plays written by nationally renowned playwright Michael Oatman will be performed as stage readings March 31 and April 1 at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex, kicking off Brévo Theatre’s 2023 season.
The works – which include “The Slap,” “Not a Uterus in Sight,” “The Benediction” and “Far From a Distant Shore” – are all part of the Freshly Rooted New Works program, which highlights new material intended to engage audiences, tell stories in innovative ways and introduce theatergoers to emerging voices.
The series intentionally solicits audience reaction to presented works through interactive panel discussions, sessions that inform how the plays may be tweaked prior to being moved to full production. Works in the current series that elicit a strong response could be fully staged and presented next season.
“The Freshly Rooted New Works series is sprouting up bold and innovative plays, and we’re beyond excited to share them with the South Florida community,” said Terrence Pride, Brévo’s director and co-founder. “This is a series that we hope will engage those especially interested in the creative process of writing, theater and performance.”
In “The Slap,” Jada Pinkett Smith reflects on last year’s Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscar incident and examines the rocky origin of her marriage, born out of a love triangle between her, Smith and Tupac Shakur.
“Not a Uterus in Sight” tells the story of a female college professor arrested by a Black FBI agent after giving an incendiary speech at an abortion protest that leads to the death of a police officer.
In “Far From a Distant Shore,” Albert Einstein, W. E. B. DuBois and Paul Robeson meet at Einstein’s home to settle old scores and develop an anti-lynching petition in 1946.
And “The Benediction” presents a shadowy figure who visits a troubled pastor in search of a crucial piece of information.
All four works will be read each night, with 10-minute intermissions between readings. The April 1 “Pour it Out” discussion panel – which will include playwrights Véronique George, James Webb and Bryan-Keyth Wilson – will encourage the audience to share its insights about the plays, actors and performances. It will be livestreamed via Zoom and on Brévo’s Facebook Live page.
Oatman is a former playwright-in-residence at the Cleveland-based Karamu Performing Arts Theater, the nation’s oldest African American theater. He is only the second person to hold this honor; the first was acclaimed poet and author Langston Hughes.
If you go
Brévo Theatre
Freshly Rooted New Works
Little Haiti Cultural Complex
212 NE 59th Terrace, Miami
March 31
6 p.m. – “Not a Uterus in Sight”
7 p.m. – “The Slap”
8 p.m. – “The Benediction” & “Far From a Distant Shore”
April 1
6 p.m. – “The Benediction” & “Far from a Distant Shore”
7 p.m. – “Not a Uterus in Sight”
8 p.m. – “The Slap”
9 p.m. – “Pour it Out” Audience Discussion
Tickets: $20