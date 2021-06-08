The Broward Center for the Performing Arts has launched an initiative to lift voices that are vital to the Broward community, with an emphasis on how the arts and artists can be a force for change in addressing critical issues of social justice and racial inequality.
Arts for Action: Black Voices featured discussions, performances, and art-making events, both virtually and in person on the evening of June 2, and will culminate in an outdoor arts festival in Esplanade Park next year. The initial moderated discussion featured Wil Baptiste and Kev Marcus, the acclaimed musicians known as Black Violin.
“The Broward Center is in a unique position to bring diverse artists and the community together to explore critical social issues that can lead to change,” said Kelley Shanley, Broward Center president and CEO.
"Bridging the Gap: A Conversation About Race and the Performing Arts"featured a roundtable with Black Violin joined by actor and performance coach Syndee Winters, who has appeared on Broadway in such shows as “Lion King” and “Hamilton,” and Darius V. Daughtry, founder and artistic director of the Art Prevails Project, a performing arts organization dedicated to expanding cultural conversation through theatrical performance, arts education and community engagement. The panel was moderated by Neki Mohan, an adjunct professor at Barry University who served as a broadcast journalist at WPLG for 16 years.
Grammy nominees for best contemporary instrumental album for “Take the Stairs,” the Black Violin duo first met and played together in the orchestra at the Dillard Center for the Arts, an arts magnet high school in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Each year they reach deep into urban communities with numerous performances for students and hands-on engagement with youth symphonies and community centers. Through programs such as Turnaround Arts, Black Violin connects with more than 100,000 students throughout the year, mostly at low-income and Title 1 schools, and have adopted Bethune Elementary in an ongoing mentorship program.
“We see this important dialogue as an opportunity to bridge the gap between Broward’s artistic institutions and the communities they serve,” said Black Violin. “Using the arts and intentional dialogue, we hope to give a voice to those voices who are too often underrepresented.”
Arts for Action: Black Voices is funded through the Community Foundation of Broward Art of Community grant program, which aims to use the arts as a tool or catalyst to heighten awareness, deepen knowledge and mobilize action on social justice issues. Additional supporters of the initiative include BBX Capital Foundation and JM Family Enterprises.