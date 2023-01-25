Grammy Award-winning jazz artist Cecile McLorin Salvant will headline the Adrienne Arsht Center’s “Jazz Root” concert series for a one-night-only homecoming performance Feb. 3 at Knight Concert Hall.
Salvant, a Miami native from Pinecrest, will showcase her latest album, “Ghost Song,” along with other songs from her discography, all imbued with a unique jazz style. “Ghost Song” was named Best Jazz Album of 2022 by the New York Times and one of the best albums of 2022 by NPR. It is the first of Salvant’s albums to include a majority of her original songs.
It will be Salvant’s first time back performing for Miami audiences since her 2018 Arsht debut show with Artemis, a female supergroup of jazz musicians. She subsequently became a solo international jazz artist in her own right, taking her music to multiple stages, from France to major platforms such as the Newport and Monterey jazz festivals.
The songstress grew up surrounded by music from around the world that her Haitian father and French mother played throughout their home. She sang in the Miami Choral Society as a young girl and her parents made sure she had private piano lessons to supplement the basic music education she was receiving in public school to further nurture her relationship with music.
But while music plays a significant part in Salvant’s life, ultimately, she says it does not encompass all of who she is. An artist in every sense of the word, Salvant dives into various creative mediums either to go along with her music or as separate projects.
“Music is one of the things I do and what I do for a living. It’s my love and passion, but I don’t consider it the entirety of my identity and I’ll always feel that way,” said the artist. “My mom paints, my sister makes sculptures and paintings, and my grandmother used to do a lot of textile art. None of these people ever said, ‘I’m an artist,” so I’ve inherited that approach to music.”
After graduating from Coral Reef Senior High School, Salvant was formally introduced to jazz music at the Université Pierre-Mendès in France. The young artist longed to connect back home as the only American in the program and was persuaded to pursue jazz by her peers, who pushed her toward “her music” as an American. She became a jazz artist through the performances and festivals she participated in while in college and continued with afterward.
Salvant fosters questions about the vast genre and how much it encompasses, like many who happen to move outside the designated boundaries of jazz. Some critics wonder whether her current music can even be considered jazz.
“I’m honored by the label of ‘jazz artist,’ but I don’t know if it necessarily applies to everything that I do,” she said. “I have friends and colleagues who have dedicated their lives to this music on such a deep level, and for them jazz is everything. For me, it’s a type of music that I absolutely love, but it’s what I started doing. I’m in a strange zone where I’m just doing songs I like and don’t think about the genre. But if people want to say I’m a jazz singer, I’ll take it.”
Provoking conversations from here to France regarding her work, Salvant prides herself on being someone who can create deep cuts with her music and choosing songs with subtle insulting subtext to open up wounds.
“It’s what makes me who I am, and the singer that I am. Even though I want to be entertaining, fun and make sure people have a good time, I also love challenging people and myself,” she explained. “I want people to discover things, learn about history and just open up their curiosity.”
The unique flair inherent in Salvant’s singing style creates an unconventional composition of songs that reject traditional jazz standards to express themes of longing and desire. She aims to tell a story through her original music and covers by blending blues, theater and historically controversial baroque and folkloric music. Salvant embraces all these qualities to create the music she enjoys that will also connect with audiences.
“What I’m trying to do with my music is that people feel like I understand what they’re going through, that I’m going through something similar to them. I want to exercise empathy – which is the most important (thing) to me – and everything else is kind of extraneous,” she said.
With the skills Salvant begrudgingly learned through tedious musical and singing lessons, the performer was ready for the work required to compose and construct her own music and albums, particularly “Ghost Song.” Its creation came during the pandemic, which inspired Salvant to write about loss and the constant yearning for what cannot return, a familiar experience for many at the pandemic's peak.
“There was a lot of loss, a lot of accidents, a lot of distance, and I was just in that zone like so many of us in 2020,” she said. “I think ‘Ghost Song’ is reflective of wanting something, which is what I’ve been dealing with a lot in my music from the beginning. [It’s] about wanting something you can’t have again, but you think about it and you surround yourself with the memories of that thing.”
“Ghost Song,” also the name of the title track, describes the “ghost people” created in our minds to fill absences and celebrate loss as a marker for living life strongly enough to experience all the joys and defeats that mark it.
“That’s what I want to sing about ... I want to sing about yearning and this feeling of desire for life, love, connection or whatever it is, which to me is a sign of being alive,” said Salvant. “It’s like being on the side of hope and optimism, and so those are always the things I sing about.”
Tickets to “Jazz Roots: Cecile McLorin Salvant” range from $45-$125 and may be purchased online at ArshtCenter.org or through its box office by calling 305.949.6722.