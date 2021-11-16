North Miami will hold its first Caribe Arts Fest this Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in what the city hopes will be an annual, free event hosted by its community redevelopment agency.
Caribe Arts Fest will take place from noon to 10 p.m. at Griffing Park, located at 12220 Griffing Blvd., for what promises to be a day of culture, art and music that celebrates all Caribbean nations represented in South Florida.
The entertainment will include Boukman Eksperyans of Haiti, Agape featuring Nadia Harris, and Willie Steward and Rhythms, among others.
Artisans will be selling their work, a kids art zone will engage children and food trucks will offer a variety of cuisine.
Pop-up exhibitions will include the winning designs from the International Reggae Poster Competition; the “Shadows After Dark” traveling exhibition, which tackles the topic of human trafficking; “Currents” by Hattie Mae Williams from Live Arts Miami; and a surprise exhibition from Copperbridge Foundation, based in North Miami.
“We are excited to produce this event that our residents can enjoy as we celebrate together … we are also getting our youth involved by inviting them to showcase their talent, while honoring our cultural diversity. It will be a fun day,” said North Miami CRA Chairman and Mayor Philippe Bien-Aime.
Fairgoers are encouraged to bring family, friends and lawn chairs to spread out and enjoy the outdoor concerts in the park. Register online for free raffle prizes and giveaways at CaribeArtsFest.com.