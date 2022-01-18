Bad weather postponed North Miami’s first Caribe Arts Fest in November, but it’s been rescheduled for Saturday, Jan. 22 at North Miami’s Griffing Park. The city hopes the free event, hosted by its community redevelopment agency, will be something residents can look forward to annually.
Caribe Arts Fest will take place from noon to 10 p.m. for a full day of culture, art and music that celebrates all Caribbean nations represented in South Florida.
Entertainment will include Boukman Eksperyans of Haiti, Agape featuring Nadia Harris, and Willie Stewart and Rhythms, among others.
More than 40 musical artists showcase their talents, spanning from contemporary and classic to the unconventional and eccentric. Artisans will be on-site selling their work, a kids art zone will engage children and food trucks will offer a variety of cuisine.
Organizers encourage fairgoers to bring lawn chairs or blankets to spread out and enjoy the outdoor concerts in the park while social distancing.