The New Canon Chamber Collective will open its inaugural season with a concert at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts’ Amaturo Theater Saturday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m.
The group is a multicultural collective of local musicians and a nonprofit chamber ensemble dedicated to building community through classical music.
The Broward Center is presenting the collective’s “American Soul” concert as part of its Arts Access Program, which allows South Florida-based cultural organizations to present performances at the venue. The December concert is also a part of the center’s Arts for Action: Black Voices, an initiative that encourages artists to address social justice and racial inequality issues.
Conducted by Maestro Marlon Daniel, “American Soul” features opera vocalists Angela Brown and Stephen Salters, and the New Canon Chamber Orchestra and Vocal Ensemble. The playlist includes renditions of William Grant Still’s “Symphony No. 5,” Gershwin’s “Porgy and Bess Concert Suite” and Florence Price’s “The Oak.”
“This concert presents three distinct voices in American classical music, which all embody the heart and soul of American music …,” a representative of the collective said about the upcoming concert. “This season’s opener will be a performance to remember.”
Tickets start at $45 and can be purchased online at BrowardCenter.org.