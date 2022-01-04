The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County is the latest venue in South Florida forced to cancel shows due to positive COVID test results among performers.
The Broadway touring revival of “Hairspray” successfully premiered at the Arsht on Dec. 28 but was unable to ring in the New Year as planned when the show had to cut its performances in half due to a COVID spread in the cast. Ticket holders were informed by the theater box office through an automated phone message. The musical was supposed to run through Jan. 2.
“Hairspray” was intended to launch the return of Broadway in Miami, but its mid-run cancellation mirrors what is happening in New York, where a dozen Broadway shows temporarily closed their doors as cast and crew members tested positive for COVID-19.
Since Broadway returned following an 18-month hiatus due to the pandemic, vaccines have been required for eligible audiences, crews, performers and other staff.
The same is true at the Arsht, where audiences must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to enter the venue. Mask wearing also is required. These policies have allowed the Arsht to have a successful arts season to date.
The Peter London Global Dance Company also began a series of performances on Dec. 28 at the Arsht’s Carnival Studio Theater that had to be suspended Dec. 30 and 31.
The new dance program, titled “Touch & Rain on Me,” was ironically developed to address many of the social consequences that unfolded during COVID, from an increase in homelessness and domestic violence to social isolation and death.
But for London, it was important that the December program end on a joyful note, celebrating the closing of Carnival “when all the bands play and thousands are in the streets,” he said. “It is about getting back to life and a new year with new energy.”
While the program ended with exuberance, unfortunately, the scheduled run did not.
The reverse appears to be happening for Miami New Drama’s “A Wonderful World,” which was hit with a COVID spread not long after its world premiere on Dec. 4, resulting in a 10-day performance pause around Christmas. The show, about the life and loves of jazz great Louis Armstrong, resumed Dec. 29 and continues to delight audiences at the Colony Theater on Lincoln Road in Miami Beach. The run is scheduled to continue through Jan. 16, unless it’s extended.
If you hold tickets for upcoming performances at any local venue, know that the virulent nature of the omicron variant means many shows in the next few weeks are likely to cancel, but box office staff will be eager to accommodate you at a rescheduled or alternate performance as quickly as possible.
Unlike, schools, stadiums, planes, restaurants, gyms and other indoor settings where many people gather, theaters are among the few places in South Florida where masks are mandated and proof of vaccine or a negative COVID test is required for entry, making them among the safest places to be outside of your own home.
“The Colony Theater has a state of the art ventilation system and we even offer free rapid testing right outside our doors,” said Nicholas Richberg, Miami New Drama managing director.