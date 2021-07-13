Former Cirque Du Soleil performer Tyrell Rolle wants to give back.
He has returned to his hometown of Miami from Las Vegas to pursue his dream of opening his own dance studio for at-risk children in the community, like he once was. Rolle says he wants to lead them to a place of believing that dreams can come true if they work hard -- by way of dance.
Rolle, artistic director of his nonprofit 501 (c)(3) organization, Rolle Project, is hosting a free summer camp at his studio, called Studio 305 Miami, located at 821 Northwest 54th Street.
Classes at the Rolle Project R.A.G.E. (Reaching-Above-Greater-Expectations) Summer Intensive Camp began July 12 and will continue through August 6, but Rolle is still looking to register more children ages 7-11. Rolle, also known as Mr. T to the kids, is offering 10 scholarships that will allow 10 students to attend the program for free this summer at his expense. He said he plans to start another set of classes beginning August 16.
Working with choreographers from Alvin Ailey and Cirque du Soleil, Rolle said the summer camp aims to use dance as an expressive and emotional outlet to teach social and emotional skills, physical development, and health and fitness. Kids will be trained in ballet, modern, jazz, hip-hop, acting and other art forms. The class will end with a final performance, partnering with the local organization Diva Arts Dance Camp and Samuel Johnson Youth Center.
Rolle, who’s professional career includes the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Broadway’s The Lion King, and industry experience with Mariah Carey and Janet Jackson -- to name a few -- has been funding the summer camp himself, but is currently looking for sponsors and private donors to help more children.
“These classes not only focus on dance, they focus on the inner spirit,” he said. “It’s about learning about yourself. Parents have told me they’ve seen the difference in their kids.”