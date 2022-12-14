Being Black in America is never easy, and many can’t understand the myriad emotions that come with that: struggle, truth, joy and love.
Playwright Darius V. Daughtry’s latest production, a refection on the everyday experiences of the people of the African diaspora, hopes to bring about some understanding and positive change around that.
“The Happening: A Theatrical Mixtape, Volume IV: Black Like He,” the fourth installment of a series of works, opens Friday at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. And, just like listening to a mixtape, audiences can expect many different expressions of art during the play, including theatrical vignettes, monologues, poems and songs, all blended together.
“Although this production focuses on Black men, the play is for everyone,” said Daughtry. “Art is that tool to break barriers and provide people an opportunity to see things that they may not have had a chance to see before.”
South Florida native Daughtry is an accomplished director, poet and educator who was just 8 years old when he was handed a notepad and pen by a school counselor and encouraged to channel his emotions into words. Those words became poems, short stories and plays that would forever change the trajectory of his life.
His mother, too, encouraged his creativity by taking him to auditions as a child and enrolling him in a performing arts middle school. But Daughtry eventually opted for a more traditional educational and professional route. After earning two undergraduate degrees, one in finance and one in English, he started his career in corporate America.
The turning point came when he was offered a position to revamp the theater department at a high school with no budget. The role included writing original plays for his students, which served as a training ground to develop both his talents and that of others.
“I reconnected to my roots in the theater and could just hit the ground running from there,” said Daughtry. “The opportunity to work with young people and see how inspired they were by the art led me to the opportunity to share my art on a wider level in South Florida.”
Through his previous and current work, he consistently emphasizes Black stories and validates who “we are, where we come from and what it means to connect as a community to build a deeper engagement,” he says.
Daughtry encouraged a collaborative experience between his “Mixtape” actors – who include Douglas’ Xaire’ Goodridge, David H. Hepburn, Denzel McCausland, Frankie Midnight, Kedar Myers, Djamil Ninsoo, Jazz Patterson and Aviel del Rosario – to create an open dialogue for casts to evolve their characters and evoke genuine emotion.
“We had tears in our rehearsals; there were moments that felt like explosions of anger while practicing, and that’s a beautiful thing because that’s the emotion you’re going to get sitting in the audience,” Daughtry said.
Daughtry has been involved in the Broward Center’s Arts for Action: Black Voices initiative from its beginning. His most recent iteration of his series, “The Happening: A Theatrical Mixtape, Volume III – A Woman’s Worth,” celebrated and highlighted women – and their obstacles and achievements – with a particular lens on how gender, race and class intersect.
With “Black Like He,” he’s again using the arts as a catalyst to heighten awareness, deepen knowledge, create connections and elevate the voices of Black creatives in South Florida.
If you go
“The Happening: A Theatrical Mixtape, Volume IV: Black Like He”
Friday, Dec. 16: 8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 17: 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 18: 2 p.m. & 6 p.m.
Broward Center for the Performing Arts
Abdo New River Room
201 SW 5th Ave.
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312
Tickets are $30 and may be purchased online at BrowardCenter.org,
by calling 954.462.0222, or on-site at the Broward Center box office.