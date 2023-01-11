Sam Cooke’s music returns to the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center Jan. 22 in Darrian Ford’s “The Cooke Book: The Music of Sam Cooke” tribute concert, 59 years after Cooke’s last show in Miami. The show celebrates the 92nd anniversary of the beloved artist’s brief life and the path he paved for soul music. Performances will be held at 2 and 7 p.m.

Ford created the “Cooke Book” concert in 2006 in New York City after coming across the artist’s jazz standards while conducting research for another production. He took a break from the “Cooke Book” to pursue other music business endeavors but revived the show in 2011 in Chicago, the shared hometown of Ford and Cooke.

“Once I heard the music, especially the jazz standards, it was a no-brainer. I hit the jackpot by including the classics and jazz standards of Sam Cooke and by telling his story in the way we’ve assembled these songs,” said Ford.

The positive response from Chicago audiences inspired Ford to bring the show back with a new band and take it on tour in celebration of Cooke's career, which trailblazed a path for iconic soul artists like Aretha Franklin and Marvin Gaye. Ford takes audiences on a chronological journey of the singer-songwriter's transition from gospel to pop to jazz and blues, and his participation in the civil rights movement.

Cooke attended protests and marches where he performed what Ford calls “peace songs” to bring the crowds together. Songs such as “A Change Is Gonna Come” cemented his position as a music legend and a champion joining the fight for equal rights.

“Sam liked to tie his music to the peace movements of the sixties, and most of his famous songs are a civil rights anthem,” said Ford. “What we understand was this guy was really able to preserve through some stressful, unprecedented times and leave us with all these songs that make us feel great about being humans. We feel great all being here together.”

Although the Cooke tribute is not an impersonation, as Ford sings in a higher pitch, both artists are said to share similar musical qualities that please fans and music lovers alike. Audiences come for Cooke’s music and stay for Ford’s voice. The show incorporates 22 of Cooke’s songs with expanded and updated arrangements.

“There comes a time when you start to look at what can be a vehicle for me to consolidate all the things that I’ve learned through all these years of performance, singing, and dancing,” said Ford. “I think every live theater performer comes to a point where they really want to put something together that showcases them specifically, and only them.”

Ford was also looking for a vehicle to return to the stage after being sidelined by COVID during the pandemic and a cancer diagnosis in early 2022. He is now cancer free.

Civil Rights Sam Cooke (R), who was active in the civil rights movement, is seen here in a recording studio in the early 1960s with Muhammad Ali, with whom…

“I was so happy to get back to the material because cancer has a way of separating your life. This occurring during COVID has put everyone in this contemplative area to wonder what is important, what really feeds my spirit,” said Ford.

The performance also feeds the spirit of older audiences who are nostalgic for Cooke's music, but Ford uses young musicians to remind people that youthfulness has less to do with age than with how you feel.

“They’ll come up to tell me how they really appreciate having young guys on stage, and this is how they remember the show – being silly, quirky and energetic. That the show makes them feel how they felt when they saw Sam Cooke for the first time,” said the performer. “It’s definitely a compliment if you can make someone relive it.”

A large portion of Ford’s career has been spent performing other people’s work, reciting their scripts and working on their musical scores. His professional theater career began at age 13 in “The Great Nitty Gritty.” He then joined Chicago and New York City dance companies, and later made his Broadway debut as Charlie in “State Fair.”

“When I was going through cancer, I wasn’t really sure whether I should persist in this pursuit of music. But when I came back to tour in September, I was thankful that I had the show to anchor me to my voice,” said Ford. “It would’ve been so much more difficult to come out of cancer and go back to Broadway, something far less personal to me. So, I was lucky to have this piece to facilitate my return to the stage.”

Tickets to both performances range from $45-$50 and are available through AventuraCenter.org.