A two-part docuseries about South Miami-Dade’s Richmond Heights neighborhood launched during Black History Month at The Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater. The project looks at the area’s abundant history through interviews with the grandchildren of the community’s first residents.
The series is based on the book “Images of America: Miami’s Richmond Heights” by co-authors Patricia Harper Garrett and Jessica Garrett Modkins. The book documents the origins of the neighborhood and its civil rights pioneers.
“Miami’s Richmond Heights: The Black Shangri-La” explores the lives of early Black World War II veterans in detail and the rationale of white developer Captain Frank C. Martin to make the bold and unpopular decision in 1949 to build a self-contained community for these veterans, ultimately perpetuating social change during Jim Crow.
The tight-knit community offered a real-life course on Black homeownership and middle-class lifestyle, and has grown to more than 9,000 residents working to preserve its legacy.
“It is truly a dream come true to debut the documentary. It continues the story of the original residents, who were veterans, doctors and university professors ... This project focuses on the grandchildren living the wildest dreams of the original pioneers,” said Modkins, the documentary’s executive producer, director and writer. “I believe we have personified every wish of those Black World War II veterans who dreamed a life for their legacy and the birth of industry leaders.”
The series premiered Feb.15 and is available on several streaming platforms, including Crackle, Plex and LC.