Controversy continues to swirl around the Grammy Awards, with four-time Grammy winner Drake off the nominations list.
His name was removed from the published website list on Monday. According to The Associated Press, two people familiar with the decision told the news service, on condition of anonymity, that Drake asked the Recording Academy to withdraw his two nominations from the final-round ballot.
Drake was nominated for best rap album for “Certified Lover Boy” and had earned a nomination for best rap performance with “Way 2 Sexy” featuring Future and Young Thug.
The Grammys are scheduled to take place in Los Angeles Jan. 31, 2022.
The rapper has previously been angered by not being nominated outside the rap category.
During his acceptance speech after “God’s Plan” won best rap song in 2019, he took a poke at Grammys by pointing out their lack of importance, in his opinion.
“If there’s people who have regular jobs who are coming out in the rain, in the snow, spending their hard-earned money to buy tickets to come to your shows, you don’t need this right here. I promise you, you already won,” said Drake while holding his trophy.
His speech was cut off after that.
Born Aubrey Drake Graham in Canada, the rapper, singer and actor gained initial recognition by starring in the teen drama series “Degrassi: The Next Generation” from 2001-2008. He is now among the world’s best-selling music artists, with more than 170 million records sold.