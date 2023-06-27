The Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami (MOCA) is offering several free programs through the month of July that feature diverse voices and perspectives across exhibitions, workshops, a story time session and live performances. Registration is required and participation is on a first-come, first-served basis.
Tours of MOCA’s current featured exhibitions are happening Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The first, “Lonnie Holley: If You Really Knew,” provides museumgoers with a close-up look at the prolific artist’s decadeslong career in this, his first major exhibition in the American South. Holley’s transformative artwork turns found and everyday objects into thought-provoking sculptures.
The second exhibition being toured, “South Florida Cultural Consortium 2023,” showcases the work of 12 artists from South Florida’s five counties, who work in mediums such as film, painting and sculptures. Tours for both shows will be led by MOCA exhibition specialist Lauren Baccus; exhibitions are on view through Oct. 1.
Soap Carving Inspired by the Art of Lonnie Holley, part of the museum’s MOCA miniMakers series, is being offered July 1 from 2-4 p.m. This workshop for children 6 years of age and older will guide participants in carving soaps into unique shapes and patterns, a take-home project led by an experienced teaching artist.
On July 2 from 10:30-11:30 a.m., families are encouraged to join the museum for its Sunday Stories series in celebration of Independence Day, where participants will create their own July 4th-themed decorations inspired by “Apple Pie 4th of July,” written by Janet S. Wong. The workshop fosters reading, motor skills development and socialization as it engages with toddlers.
Printmaking Silhouetted Exquisite Corpse with Artist Vinicius de Oliveria July 8 from 1-3 p.m. is inspired by Holley’s whimsical and dynamic forms, and delves into abstract representations of the human body. Guests will create separate pieces and also collaborate on an “Exquisite Corpse” print.
Art on the Plaza Special Performance: Capitulos de Niña 2.0 will be presented July 21 from 7-9 p.m. on the MOCA Plaza. This unique bilingual soap opera weaves together music, performance art and interactive theater while navigating the intersections of femme, queer and Latine identities, drawing inspiration from Latin and American pop culture. The show features mini-telenovelas and live performances in Spanish and English, with a soundtrack of original reggaeton songs performed live by the band Niña, fronted by the charismatic duo of Liz Ferrer and Bow Ty.
The month wraps up July 28 at 8 p.m. with Jazz at MOCA: Featuring Lisanne Lyons, again on the museum’s plaza. Seating for this performance by award-winning musical artist Lyons opens at 7 p.m.
For more program information visit MOCANoMi.org.