Grammy Award-winning jazz vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant will be dazzling audiences next Tuesday night as part of the Frost School of Music’s “Frost Music Live” in-person concert series.
Salvant will be joined by guest pianist Sullivan Fortner and the Frost Jazz Vocal Ensemble for a special evening celebrating the music of the late Brazilian composer Antônio Carlos Jobim.
With classics like “The Girl from Ipanema” and “Desafinado,” Jobim is considered the father of the bossa nova – a style of samba developed in the 1950s in Rio de Janeiro – and one of the most important songwriters of the 20th century.
Miami native Salvant has been named the “finest jazz singer to emerge in the last decade” by The New York Times; Fortner, from New Orleans, has been called one of the top jazz pianists of his generation, and is recognized for his virtuosic technique and captivating performances.
Together the duo won Grammys in 2020 for their collaborative album, “The Window,” which explores and extends the tradition of the piano-vocal duo and its expressive abilities. Salvant also received two additional Grammy Awards for her latest albums, “Dreams and Daggers” and “For One To Love,” and was nominated for a Grammy in 2014 for her album “WomanChild.” This past year she received the MacArthur Fellowship and the Doris Duke Artist Award. Fortner has earned recognition in multiple DownBeat Critics Poll categories, winning first place in Rising Star Piano and Rising Star Jazz Artist.
Their “Frost Music Live” performance, directed by Kate Reid, is happening Oct. 12 at 7:30 p.m. at the Maurice Gusman Concert Hall at the University of Miami in Coral Gables. In-person tickets are $40 each and may be purchased at events.miami.edu/arts. The concert will also be livestreamed online on The Frost School of Music UM YouTube channel.