The lyrics to “I Will Survive,” the song that brough Gloria Gaynor the Grammy for best disco recording in 1980, could also be words written on the first page of her diary.
“You think I’d lay down and die? Oh no, not I, I will survive.”
Gaynor has lived that song. In the four decades since its release, her career has been stalled by health issues as well as abuse from and mismanagement of her finances by her now former husband. Yet in keeping with the title, Gaynor, 79, has persevered.
A new documentary about her life, “Gloria Gaynor: I Will Survive,” premiered June 9 at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival. Gaynor – legend, icon and soul survivor –watched her deeply personal story play out on the silver screen, then gave the audience a rollicking live performance to remember.
The film is a gift to Gaynor fans old and new. Wisely, TV producer turned first-time documentary director Betsy Schechter didn’t just assemble a photo collage and videography of Gaynor’s history. She chronicles her subject’s comeback journey and charts her yearslong quest to make a new gospel album in her 70s, using Gaynor’s candid remembrances to build a dramatic story.
Viewers are immersed in the star’s storied career and identify with her as an underdog protagonist fighting a music industry bent on compartmentalizing artists. The system can’t stop Gaynor, who evolves from 1970s disco queen to a passionate artist in the praise and worship genre.
The documentary carries plenty of emotional weight as Gaynor’s struggles, defeats and victories are chronicled. Abandoned by her father and raised by a single mother, the singer was molested and sexually abused as an adolescent – then married a man whose profligate spending sent her spiraling into poverty.
It’s easy to root for Gaynor in all her phases: going off to college, rising to stardom, suffering the pitfalls of that stardom and struggling to find her place in Christian music. The film revels in her good times, then shows how she survived the worst and managed to rise yet again.
Avoiding the shortcomings of other documentaries in the genre, including a recent Donna Summer film that felt trite, Schechter’s film feels rich because its central focus is a wise, educated woman who shares what she’s learned in reflections both pithy and profound.
“Kids don’t know they’re poor, if they’re loved,” Gaynor says at one point.
Because of her own hard-won experience, we feel the truth of her statement.
As a child, the singer learned from a mother who made her feel whole. Later, she learned the virtue of staying focused and driven as she turned her career around. Nowhere is her determination more evident than in her push to finish her long-gestating gospel album, without taking any career detours.
“If you’re going from Florida to New York, you don’t have to go by way of California,” Gaynor says in the film.
There are moments showing Gaynor at her peaks, being feted as an international star. We also visit her valleys: periods when she toured without a band, her singing backed only by a CD; her recovery from a debilitating back injury; ageism; and the loss of her recording contract.
Gaynor recollects her own story. Her manager, producer, relatives and others fill in the gaps. Photos, footage, TV interviews and a toe-tapping playlist provide a steady verve that will keep music fans, baby boomers and fellow survivors engaged for the film’s 99-minute run time.
The documentary’s most touching scene is when Gaynor visits a once-struggling school in Valencia, Spain. Her song “I Will Survive” contributed to the students there finding hope, determination and, eventually, triumph. She arrives as a kind of prophet: lauded, accepted and loved. She shows how a singer, a person and a song can empower others, even across continents.
Gaynor’s one-woman ministry of positivity won her the audience’s heart on stage at Tribeca. Festival attendees watched her life story on screen and reveled in the combination of film and live disco and gospel performed by a two-time Grammy winner.
The film was the preamble: a heartfelt, inspiring documentary about an iconic survivor of countless battles. Then, Gaynor took the stage and blessed everyone with her presence. It was a gift all in attendance will cherish.
“I’ve got all my life to live,” Gaynor sang as the audience sang and danced along. “And I’ve got all my love to give, and I’ll survive.”