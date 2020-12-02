Despite the heavily anticipated Art Basel event being canceled this year, art enthusiasts can still look forward to various events across the city beginning this month.

On Monday, the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) kicked off its Art of Black Miami (AOBM) program, which highlights prominent and upcoming artists who showcase diversity in their work. In its seventh year, AOBM collectively markets the work of artists in heritage neighborhoods such as Little Haiti, Overtown, North Miami and Coral Gables.

“We’re trying our best to find ways to connect the dots [for] minority businesses of people of color,” said Connie Kinnard, GMCVB’s vice president of multicultural tourism and development. “If the community didn’t have such rich content, we’d have nothing to promote. We’re fortunate to have that talent in those neighborhoods.”

In the absence of Art Basel, Miami Art Week has provided an opportunity for GMCVB to heavily promote the work of local Black artists while drawing attention to the communities they come from. Though Miami Art Week takes place from Dec. 1 - 6, some Art of Black Miami hybrid events will run through March 2021. The events include:

MUCE Arts & Cultural Festival This festival honors the art of the African Diaspora and highlights the “Dispersed: A Mythological Journey Where Our Black Ancestors Come To Life” exhibition.

Dec. 3; 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., free; 5 – 9 p.m., ticketed entry, $10.

Site-specific performances: 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. and 8 – 9 p.m.

MUCE Campus, 248 NW 54th St., Miami

muce305.org/post/muce-arts-culture-festival

Point Comfort Art Show Performance photographer Dennis Manuel’s latest project, “The Eye of Afropunk,” which captures Black performances from the annual Afropunk Festival, will be featured.

Dec. 3 – 6; noon to 8 p.m.

Historic Ward Rooming House, 249 NW 9th St., Overtown

hamptonartlovers.com/point-comfort-2020

Art Beat Miami More than 30 local and internationally recognized artists are being featured at Art Beat Miami’s virtual gallery in honor of Miami Arts, Culture & Heritage Months. Slated events include Sip & Paint, Spice it Up! Miami, Sew Artsy and Poetic Lakay.

Through Dec. 6; 7 – 8 p.m.

miamiandbeaches.com/offers/temptations/miami-arts-heritage-months

AFRIKIN Miami Art Week Broadcast The AFRIKIN broadcast is a virtual panel discussing issues relating to COVID-19 relief, as well as goals for the global community from a spiritual and mental framework.

Dec. 6; 3 p.m.

miamiandbeaches.com/event/afrikin-miami-art-week-broadcast/21791

“For Those Gathered in the Wind” A solo exhibition of T. Eliott Mansa’s sculpture depicting practices that defend Black lives from extrajudicial violence is being held at LnS Gallery in Coconut Grove.

Through Feb. 9, 2021; 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

LnS Gallery, 2610 SW 28th Ln., Miami

lnsgallery.com/events

“Voices and Votes: Democracy in America” The Haitian Heritage Museum, Smithsonian Institute and Florida Humanities have partnered to create an exhibition that examines the inspiration behind the establishment of America and concept of democracy as its foundation, as well as how each generation since continues to question how to form “a more perfect union” around what was once a radical idea.

Dec. 17, 2020 – Feb. 6, 2021; 6 p.m.

Haitian Heritage Museum, 4141 NE 2nd Ave., Miami

haitianheritagemuseum.org/voices-and-votes-democracy-in-america

Art Blue Soul & BBQ Festival The African Heritage Cultural Arts Center (AHCAC) will host its annual festival virtually on its YouTube channel. The festival will feature center students and teachers, with special appearances by R&B artists.

Dec. 19; 7 – 9 p.m.

ahcacmiami.org/event/4th-annual-art-blues-soul-festival

“Noir: Meditations on African Cinema and its influence on Visual Art” Presented by Prizm, this virtual series of events examines intersections between contemporary visual artists and traditional films from the African Diaspora.

Through Dec. 21.

prizmartfair.com

“Safer at Home” The Black Archives History and Research Foundation of South Florida has created a six-part virtual series that reflects the current climate. Programs include “Legacies: Profile in Greatness,” “Today in Black History,” “Is it True? Tales from the Magic City,” “Jeopardy Noir,” “Storytime in Color” and “Virtual Field Trips.”

Through Dec. 21.

miamiandbeaches.com/event/safer-at-home-virtual-series/20459

“Global/Borderless Caribbean XII: Focus Miami” Presented by the Haitian Cultural Arts Alliance and Little Haiti Cultural Complex. Exhibitions highlight the work of multiple Miami artists who represent different ethnicities from the Caribbean.

Through Feb. 28, 2021; noon – 6 p.m.

Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212 NE 59th Terr., Miami

haitianculturalartsalliance.org

“Life and Spirituality in Haitian Art” The Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) presents a collection of paintings from Haiti between 1940 and 1970. The exhibition highlights the African roots and European elements visible in the works of Hector Hyppolite, Philomé Obin, Wilson Bigaud, Jacques-Enguérrand Gourgue and Gérard Valci.

Through March 14, 2021; 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

MOCA, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami

mocanomi.org/2020/11/life-and-spirituality-in-haitian-art

“Our Voice Matters” Presented by URGENT Inc., the Our Voice Matters digital art gallery will stream on YouTube.

Dec. 5; 1 p.m.

miamiandbeaches.com/event/our-voice-matters/21718