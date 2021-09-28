Many say music is the language of the soul.
Hitting the stage for the first time in more than a year, nine-member local gospel band Sensere will be combining sounds of funk and soul with their harmonies at the North Beach Bandshell this Sunday, Oct. 3.
The performance is kicking off “Pastor Marc Cooper’s Gospel Gumbo” – a quarterly concert series presented in partnership between the Rhythm Foundation, Live Arts Miami and Upper Room Ministries.
Led by Cooper, co-founder of the Stellar Award-winning Miami Mass Choir, “Gospel Gumbo” draws on the flavor of diverse musical styles, creating fresh new sounds performed by some of Miami’s top talent. The Black gospel music tradition is central to American culture, so the series will serve to diversify and expand audiences for the genre.
“I want to make sure that this genre of music is introduced to everyone,” Cooper said. “Its style and sound cross musical boundaries, and I’ve come to see people that never were really gospel music followers fall in love with it because of the spirit of it.”
The pastor has long centered music in his ministry and is nationally recognized for his artistry as a choir director and musical director, composer and arranger, and as a powerful force on the Hammond B3 organ. In fact, Cooper will be playing the organ alongside the band at Sunday’s show.
“Every now and then I play. Not very often, but this is pulling me back to tap into my musicianship,” he said.
Sensere will be performing at the outdoor venue located at Collins Ave. in Miami Beach at 5 p.m. All of the concerts in the series will be free with RSVP, open to the public and livestreamed online. To attend, register at NorthBeachBandshell.com.
When asked how Sensere got on his radar, Cooper said he’d been following the band from the ground up.
“They have a Motown-ish type of flair to them in [the way they] dress and in their sound,” he said. “They have a real nice, unique sound. Nothing that you’ve heard before.”
“Gospel Gumbo” will also engage participants from the project’s year-round mentorship program, which partners promising young musicians with top performers in the South Florida gospel scene for invaluable outreach. Participating youth will have jam sessions and workshops with musicians and, with staff, learn how to work the lighting and stage.
“I would want people to really come [to the show] because I know they would enjoy it based on what I’ve done through the years,” said Cooper. “It’s energetic, it’s free, it’s fun and it’s safe.”