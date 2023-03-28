Scattered in crates, dirty and difficult to read, the gospel music of composer Charles Henry Pace sat packed away, unorganized – and unrealized – for more than 20 years.
Frances Pace Barnes, the pioneering music publisher’s daughter who remembers how he could turn a hum into a song, knew the crates held pieces of her family’s past. But she was not expecting those decaying printing plates and papers to reveal an important part of gospel music history.
“I didn’t know it was going to be a legacy,” said Pace Barnes.
Today, the University of Pittsburgh is restoring his work from the 1920s to the ’50s and cementing his place in the genre’s history. It was the curiosity of music historian Christopher Lynch that set the preservation project into motion.
“This is something that we can, as Pittsburghers, all be proud of,” said Lynch with a smile. “Charles Pace was a tremendous figure in music history.”
Long after Pace died in 1963, his music store, which was first known as the Old Ship of Zion and later changed to the Charles H. Pace Music Publishers, located in Pittsburgh’s Hill District, was sold and his archives went with it. Eventually, the materials made their way to auction, and the university’s library system bought them in 1999.
The 14 crates sat for more than two decades before Lynch, who also is the project’s coordinator with the university’s Center for American Music, uncovered the significance of what they held.
Lynch was inspired to go through them after taking a tour of the Hill District – the city’s first hub of Black culture and art – and learning that a park in the area would be dedicated to Pace’s wife, community activist Frankie Pace.
But his task was large. And in 2021 he began organizing, cleaning and deciphering the 250 printing plates and about 600 photographs that detailed Pace’s legacy.
The lineage of modern gospel music heard in Black churches today includes the work of musicians and composers who emerged in the 1920s and didn’t have access to large publishing companies – so Pace learned to do it all himself.
Lynch says an important part of the archival work is restoring the true history and giving credit where credit is due, since many of Pace’s most recorded songs, including “If I Be Lifted Up,” are rarely credited to him, listed instead as “traditional songs.”
Pace introduced gospel music in 1936 to Tabernacle Baptist Church as the music director and later opened his store in the Hill District.
Artists, unable to write their own music, could come to Pace with an idea. He would arrange it, and then print and publish the songs. He was one of few people who knew how to fully print sheet music using photo negatives and metal plates mounted onto scrap wood. This was crucial to the expansion of gospel music in the U.S.
Said Pace Barnes, who grew up working in the store – which doubled as an office and sold gospel music and church literature – “I really didn’t realize until I was much older how talented my father was.”