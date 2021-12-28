Broadway in Miami is back for its 15th season, and it’s being kicked off by the Tony Award-winning musical “Hairspray” at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County.
Set in Baltimore in 1962, a young white woman named Tracy Turnblad aspires to be a dancer on a local TV show, “The Corny Collins Show,” a stand-in for the teen dance shows of the late 1950s and early ‘60s. The story depicts the racial segregation and institutional racism of the time, through the teen dance show being segregated and only having the so-called “Negro Day” on the last Thursday of the month.
The musical also addresses Tracy’s placement in special education classes and her realization that her school is using the program to hold back Black students. As Tracy’s awareness grows, she begins to use her privileged position to begin pushing for integration of the dance show and the local amusement park, challenging the racist beliefs held by many members of the community.
“Hairspray” is based on the 1988 New Line Cinema film written and directed by John Waters, who served as a creative consultant on the musical comedy. The movie was remade in 2007, this time with an all-star cast including Queen Latifah as “Motormouth” Maybelle Stubbs, a local R&B radio station DJ who hosts the “Negro Day” episodes of “The Corny Collins Show.” She also runs a local record shop.
The new touring production, helmed by Jack O’Brien and Jerry Mitchell, will star Andrew Levitt aka Nina West (from “RuPaul’s Drag Race”) as Edna Turnblad, Niki Metcalf as Tracy Turnblad and Toneisha Harris (from NBC’s “The Voice”) as Motormouth Maybelle, with Billy Dawson as Corny Collins, Will Savarese as Link Larkin, Emery Henderson as Penny Pingleton, Brandon G. Stalling as Seaweed J. Stubbs, Kaelee Albritton as Amber Von Tussle and Addison Garner as Velma Von Tussle.
The show features a beloved score of hit songs, including “Welcome to the ‘60s,” “Good Morning Baltimore,” “You Can’t Stop the Beat,” “Big, Blonde and Beautiful” and “I Know Where I’ve Been.”
The musical comedy phenomenon is being presented at the Arsht Center through Jan. 2; tickets are $35, $50, $70, $90, $120 and $150 and may be purchased online at ArshtCenter.org or by calling the Arsht box office at 305.949.6722.
Based on guidance from national and local health officials, masks and proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test are required to enter the Arsht; guests may volunteer proof of vaccination in lieu of a negative test.