HistoryMiami Museum is launching a photography fellowship program for emerging, local documentary photographers to capture and amplify community stories, particularly those relating to Black, Indigenous and Hispanic populations. The fellowship’s first year will provide one photographer with creative and professional support, including:
· A $25,000 award to support the creation of new work related to Miami.
· Select photography to be added to HistoryMiami’s permanent photography collection.
· An exhibition of the fellow’s work at the museum and/or offsite.
· An opportunity to collaborate with HistoryMiami’s education department to work with local youth.
· One or more public programs highlighting fellowship-related work.
The core mission of the museum’s Center for Photography is to collect, safeguard and share images that tell the stories of our community and illuminate the Miami experience, in all its diversity.
In partnership with the center, the education department will work with the photographer and youth stakeholders in documenting a subject of their choosing and lived experiences.
“On a daily basis, many of our youth are deprived of their humanity, but they have so much joy and beauty to share,” said Tina Menendez, HMM’s director of education. “Creating spaces for youth to genuinely feel seen, engaged and heard is essential.”
Submissions for the 2022-2023 fellowship are due by May 31, 2022. Application details can be found at Historymiami.org/photofellow.
“We’re eager to collaborate with local photographers to build the historical record, exhibit new work and provide a variety of learning opportunities,” said the museum’s director of curatorial affairs and chief curator, Michel Knoll.
Applications will be reviewed by a diverse committee of local documentary photographers, curators and other photography professionals. The selected fellow will be announced by June 30, 2022.
The project is made possible in part by a generous donation from The Jorge M. Pérez Family Foundation at The Miami Foundation, as part of the CreARTE grant program. First established in 2019, CreARTE aims to bridge gaps in key areas impacting the creative community most, including access to affordable workplaces, cultural equity and education.