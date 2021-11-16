Rapper Missy Elliott received a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame Nov. 8, 2021, in a ceremony attended by industry colleagues and friends, including singers Ciara and Elliott’s collaborator on “Tempo,” Lizzo.
Lizzo got teary during an impassioned speech at the induction, during which she thanked the 50-year-old hip-hop icon – a four-time Grammy winner – for “making my dreams come true.”
The “Juice” singer grew emotional as she hailed Elliott for reflecting herself and thanked her for all she has done for “so many Black girls.”
“You are the brightest star in the universe Missy,” the 33-year-old Grammy-winner gushed. “I’ve watched you my entire life. And I saw a superstar in you, but I’ve also seen myself. I’d never seen myself and you lived so boldly and so beautifully and so unapologetically and so out loud.
“You have no idea what you have done for so many Black girls. We don’t deserve you. We don’t deserve Missy Elliott and still, you continue to give to us and give with your heart. Your genius. Let me just drop some words: Genius! Icon! Queen … Queen of hip-hop! Visionary! I want to thank you so much for helping me in my career. I never in a million years thought I’d get to meet you and not only did I get to meet you, but we worked in the studio together! Thank you for making my dreams come true. You have no idea what you mean to all of us, Missy. We love you. We celebrate you. God Bless You. This is more than deserved. Let us continue to celebrate all of your accomplishments and your influence forever. We love you so much, Missy. Congratulations.”
“I am so Humbly Grateful #hollywoodwalkoffame,” Elliott wrote on Instagram of the honor. “I’ve had to climb over many obstacles & I have been through a lot…but through the grace of God I never gave up even when times have been tough I have FOUGHT!”
“Missy Elliott has broken through the barriers of the male-dominated hip-hop world, and the music industry as a whole, as she has led the way for many women who have followed in her footsteps,” said Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez. “She continues to break barriers year after year and we’re thrilled to be able to honor her on the Walk of Fame.”
This article originally appeared in RollingOut.com.