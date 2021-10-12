Poet, educator and activist Sonia Sanchez is this year’s winner of the Dorothy & Lillian Gish Prize, a $250,000 lifetime achievement award presented annually to “a highly accomplished artist from any discipline who has pushed the boundaries of an art form, contributed to social change, and paved the way for the next generation.”
“What an honor it is to receive this award, most especially since we as a country are attempting to answer the most important question facing us: What does it mean to be human?” Sanchez said in a statement last week. “I promise, as other artists do, that I will continue to write and talk about the importance of answering this question – the importance of celebrating the beauty of the world and its people.”
Sanchez, 87, first achieved prominence with the Black Arts Movement of the 1960s and has been widely cited as an innovative poet, a popular speaker and a pioneering teacher of Black studies.
But my memories of Sanchez are much deeper and more personal.
I recall her as a tiny figure with a big voice that filled my women's studies 101 class that she was co-teaching with a sociology professor in the 1980s at Temple University in Philadelphia. Temple often paired educators from different disciplines to provide multiple perspectives on any given subject for more well-rounded instruction. It's where Sanchez spent a large part of her academic career until her 1999 retirement as the Laura Carnell Professor of English and Women’s Studies.
In class, we read from “I've Been A Woman,” one of the many books of poetry she has published during her lifetime. Reading her poetry is one thing, but listening to Sanchez deliver her own words is an entirely different experience. She has a unique, lyrical cadence that combines rhythm and song. Many of today's spoken-word artists have adopted a similar cadence, but none are as effective. An article published in BlackPast.org in 2007 describes Sanchez as the first to blend the musical elements of the blues with the haiku and tanka poetry styles. I didn't know circa 1987 that I was in the presence of a future legend and a uniquely American treasure.
Sanchez also shared her personal history with the class, which she has done readily with the world. Born in 1934 in Birmingham, Ala., Sanchez was named Wilsonia Benita Driver after her father, Wilson Driver. Her mother died within a year of her birth, resulting in her being cared for by her grandmother, who died in 1943. By that time, Sanchez knew how to read and write, but all that trauma resulted in a stutter that was later overcome. Her musician father moved her to Harlem, N.Y., where she grew up, eventually leading her to attend Hunter College and NYU and marrying Albert Sanchez, whom she later divorced.
One memorable lecture taught us how misogyny crosses racial and institutional lines. Sanchez was active in the Black Power movement of the 1960s and ’70s. She joined the Nation of Islam in 1972 and left in 1975.
Why the exit? Sanchez explained that while living in communal style with other families, the men expected women to support the struggle for equality while maintaining their traditional role of caretaker, cook, cleaner and sexual servant – expectations that didn't square with Sanchez's feminist ideals. That day reminds me how much has changed, but how so much more has remained the same. That lecture burnished my identity as female first.
Sanchez also talked about colorism before it became popularized in recent dialogue about racism within Latino cultures. She talked about what it meant to be a “yellow gal” in her community and how Black women idealized light skin and straight hair. Her “Black woman as whore” lecture was everything you can imagine it to be and more, ranging from old lore to pop culture.
Sanchez has been a guest lecturer at hundreds of colleges and universities, and her poetry has been heard worldwide. She is still a sought-out speaker, although she travels less now because of her age.
In 2018 she was compelled to travel to Amherst College, where she was the first Black woman to teach (in the 1970s) and the second person to chair the Black studies department. She had been invited to deliver the keynote speech in the Johnson Chapel at the college's annual Dr. Martin Luther King Legacy Symposium, then only two years old.
Roberta Diehl reported afterward that, “Utilizing rhythm, inflection, anaphora and imagery, Sanchez didn’t so much deliver a keynote address as deliver an hourlong poem that felt at once carefully crafted and improvisational. She segued seamlessly between talking and singing – ‘Woke up this morning with my eyes on brother Martin. Woke up this morning with my eyes on brother Martin. Woke up this morning with my eyes on brother Martin’ and back again, creating an intimate atmosphere within the walls of the chapel.”
“We’re here,” Sanchez said, “because we must answer the most important question we can ask: What does it mean to be human? ... We’re here to make you remember King’s battle against ignorance, fascism, racial and social and economic oppression … We are here because Martin said ‘Now let us begin. Now let us rededicate ourselves to the long and bitter, but beautiful struggle, for a new world.’”
Diehl wrote that over the next hour Sanchez implored everyone in the crowd to think about how they would answer a question their children might one day ask: “What did you do when the poor suffered, and tenderness and life burnt out in them?“ The answer, according to Sanchez, must be: We resisted. “Resist,” she said, “is an ancient word. A holy word. A churchgoing word. A womanist word. A political word. A freedom worker’s word.”
And with those words you understand why Sanchez is the winner of this year's Dorothy & Lillian Gish Prize, as well as countless other awards and accolades. Most importantly, we should forever call her teacher.
Emily Cardenas is the executive editor of The Miami Times. She previously worked as a producer at WTXF in Philadelphia and at WSCV, WFOR and WPLG in Miami.