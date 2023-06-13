If you’re looking for a place to experience top-notch regional theater, you may think you have to travel to Los Angeles, New York or Atlanta. But eight Miamians are showing there’s a lot to be said for the South Florida stage scene.
City Theatre Miami and the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts are known for bringing some of the best up-and-coming playwrights from across the country to town every summer for their Summer Shortsprogram. This year – its 26th – organizers decided to feature an octet of fresh, locally grown short plays written by some of Miami’s best emerging writers, three of whom are Black.
The 2023 Summer Shorts program, which runs through June 25, is the culmination of City Theatre’s inaugural Homegrown playwright development initiative, which endeavors to nurture, elevate and promote Miami’s BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, people of color) writers by providing the time, tools and training they need to create their own bodies of work. The program was launched through the support of The Jorge M. Pérez Family Foundation at The Miami Foundation, among other funders.
Playwright Sefanja Richard Galon has a BFA from Miami’s New World School of the Arts. He was born in the Magic City but moved to Paramaribo, Suriname, with his family when he was 8, then returned here for college. His play, “Banana Bread,” is one of the works being showcased. It’s a comedy focused on two friends working in a local coffee shop – one of whom is eyeing a promotion – and follows them on their adventures as hijinks ensue.
Galon says the play is loosely based on his time working at Panera Bread, his first job working in the states.
For him, Miami has always felt like home, and he has no immediate plans to leave. He says it’s really special to have his work presented along with his fellow local playwrights.
“Miami is home. It’s familiar. If I’m going anywhere, I wanted to go come back to a place where I knew the culture and I knew the people. Miami is a very immigrant-friendly city,” said Galon, while noting the area isn’t necessarily known for its thriving theater scene.
“[People] don’t believe in South Florida as theater,” he continued. “That’s the feeling I got. If you were to be a theater master, you would have to leave and come back. (But) there’s great theater in South Florida. There’s a whole community down here.”
Phanésia Pharel, a playwright who grew up on a Miami dragon fruit farm, is presenting “And Other Dreams We Had.” She started writing the piece while an undergraduate student, when women’s reproductive rights were in jeopardy. The discussions being had at the local and national level forced her to have conversations with herself about whether she wanted to have children of her own. She took to writing to flesh out those feelings.
Pharel’s play focuses on a couple living in 2034 in an attic of a coastal American city. They cannot leave their apartment and are discussing whether they are going to keep their baby.
“It’s a question about whether or not she’s going to have an abortion, but it also talks about bringing a baby into a time of climate collapse,” she said. “It’s something my generation is really thinking about.”
Pharel previously submitted her work to Summer Shorts and was a 2020 finalist, but the pandemic limited the number of poets chosen and she was not selected to perform. She said it’s extra special to now have her play showcased as part of this year’s Miami cohort.
After bouncing back and forth between San Diego, New York and Miami, and while living with her parents here, she again embraced her roots.
“While I was living with my parents, I wrote so much,” said Pharel. “I’m so inspired by Miami – I think there’s a million stories that haven’t been told. I definitely want to write about Miami. Being from Miami is such a gift as a storyteller.”
Other honors for Pharel include being named City Theatre National Short Playwriting Finalist. She is also a member of the Obie Award-winning EST/Youngblood group and The Wish Collective, and serves as the interim artistic director for viBe Theater Experience. She received her B.A. in urban studies from Barnard College of Columbia University and is pursuing her MFA from UCSCD.
Lolita Stewart-White, a playwright, poet and screenwriter from Liberty City, is showcasing her latest work, “7,” during the program.
Her work has appeared in Boston Review, The Iowa Review and Ploughshares. Additionally, she has been a fellow at the Sundance Screenwriters Lab Intensive, Cave Canem Poetry Retreat and the Atlantic Center for the Arts.
“My play is about marriage, but it is based on a concept that Congress has changed the laws and couples have to get married every seven years. If they don’t marry in that period of time, their marriage is null and void,” said Stewart-White. “The main character is getting ready to be remarried but there is an ex that has returned and she has to decide whether she is going to get married or not.”
While she’s amassed extensive experience in other genres across the country, Stewart-White says she is excited about having her work performed in Miami, especially considering most people don’t think of South Florida as a theater hub.
“One of the reasons why City Theatre is really focusing on homegrown people from here is they’re trying to create an environment where people (don’t) feel like they must leave. Look at someone like Tyler Perry and what he’s done for Atlanta. I think we are on the cusp of creating that here. I’m not going anywhere,” she said.
Stewart-White is also the oldest member of the cohort, proving that age is just a number.
“It’s never too late and that’s the thing,” she said. “We’ve created a society where you get to a certain age, people think, ‘Oh that’s it,’ and I disagree with that. I just love City Theatre. They’re like the Charlie’s Angels of the theater community. I love the organization because it is led by women. That’s not to say there isn’t a place for men in playwriting, but here a lot of the prominent positions are held by women. They took me under their wing and mentored me and showed me I can do this.”
The eight playwrights have been working with master playwright Vanessa Garcia, who has provided creative instruction and professional development.
A Cuban American multidisciplinary writer, Garcia has written and worked for “Sesame Street” and “Caillou.” Her journalism, essays and thought pieces have appeared in the Los Angeles Times, The Guardian, The Washington Post, National Review, ESPN and The Hill, among others.
This cohort of writers, she says, is especially meaningful to her.
“They are fantastic,” said Garcia. “I’ve belonged to and been a part of a lot of cohorts. In this one, they have just put their whole hearts into [it].
“There’s something about the vibrancy and the life of Miami that always draws me back. There’s a super-vibrant community here. I do want to credit City Theatre for being one of the organizations that is bringing up these playwrights and not letting them disappear. (Because) sometimes you grow up somewhere and you can’t stay there because the support system is not there.”
If you go
Summer Shorts: Homegrown Edition
Now through June 25; various times
Adrienne Arsht Center
Carnival Studio Theater
1300 Biscayne Blvd.
Miami, FL 33132
Tickets: $50-$75