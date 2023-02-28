The Institute of Contemporary Art Miami presents artist Nina Chanel Abney’s “Big Butch Energy” exhibition through March 12 on the museum’s second floor, critiquing racism and gendered undertones in Greek college life and American culture.
Abney, a Chicago native, currently resides in New York City; her work can be seen in collections at the Brooklyn Museum and the Bronx Museum of the Arts, as well as in other museums worldwide. The artist has shared in past interviews that her mother inspired her love for creating art.
Abney’s art style of cartoonish, flat figures is reminiscent of the cut-out shapes of homemade collages. She uses bold colors to visually tell stories and reframe the narratives of communities often overlooked. Her work covers a range of subjects such as race, religion, sex and politics, and embraces a pop-surrealist style.
This exhibition focuses on her time in college, when the artist struggled to find community and reassurance in her queer identity. “Big Butch Energy” offers coming-of-age stories audiences can resonate with, and reflect a time when Abney says she needed that most.
The collection features pieces that pay homage to the Black masculine woman, suggesting Abney’s affinity for Black women and men who abstain from hetero- and cisnormative performances of gender. The exhibition dives into the representations of gender performance in Greek student life and analyzes the racist and sexual systems implemented in college culture.
“Instead of just rewriting Greek life narratives with queer Black characters, I wanted to highlight the implicit flamboyance and homoeroticism of frat house and sorority house environments,” said Abney.